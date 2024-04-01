Restaurants and bars to check out during solar eclipse in Rochester

With throngs of people coming to the Rochester area for the total solar eclipse on April 8, there are many options for viewing the celestial action. Quite a few restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries will be open on Monday, April 8 ― even those that aren't usually open on a Monday. We've found places that have spacious outdoor areas and are doing something out of the ordinary.

Captain Jack's Goodtime Tavern, 8505 Greig St., Sodus Point, overlooks Sodus Bay and Lake Ontario, far from the city lights. Its celebration, from 1 to 5 p.m., will include eclipse karaoke hosted by musician Patrick Young. Sing a song about the sun, moon, and outer space, starting with a "Total Eclipse of the Heart" sing-off contest at 1 p.m., with prizes for the winner. Enjoy food, drinks, and live music while you pop out and peek at the solar action. Eclipse glasses and merchandise will be for sale. (315) 483-9570 or CaptainJacksGoodtimeTavern.com.

Genesee Brew House, 25 Cataract St., will hold a GenECLIPSE viewing party with cosmic food specials, live music and an event exclusive beer called Genecelestial. It will open at 1 p.m. The first 100 Genny fans to order a Genecelestial beer will receive a free limited-edition GenECLIPSE pint glass. Limited edition GenECLIPSE merchandise will be available to purchase at the Genesee Brew House Gift Shop. Guests are encouraged to bring their own eclipse viewing glasses. Attendance is free. (585) 263-9200, geneseebeer.com/brewhouse/.

The rooftop at TRATA is a popular gathering spot in Rochester NY.

TRATA: The Restaurant At The Armory, 145 Culver Road in Rochester, will hold a Tratotality Eclipse Event from 2 to p.m. Guests will have access to its rooftop to view the eclipse, viewing glasses, a welcome cocktail and appetizers. 39.07. (585) 270-5460 or tratarochester.com.

Shadow Lake Restaurant, 1850 Five Mile Line Road in Penfield, will hold a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party beginning at 2 p.m. April 8. The event will include live music by Soul Express, appetizers and glasses. $15 cover may be payed at the door or by Venmo to @shadowlakegolf.com. (585) 385-2011 or shadowlakegolf.com.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave. Rochester, will hold an eclipse party that will include a pair of viewing glasses, a commemorative pint glass and music by Eli Flynn + The Everymen and A Girl Named Genny. $30, free parking. Food will be available from Freddie’s Wood Fired Pizza and Swan Market. (585) 244-1224 or threeheadsbrewing.com.

The large outdoor dining area at Tony D's on University Ave in Rochester Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Tony D's, 1290 University Ave., will hold an eclipse party with DJs, buffets and champagne cannons from noon to 8 p.m. Black attire encouraged. Eclipse shades will be provided. Doors open at noon. $23.18. tonyds.net.

The Strathallan, 550 East Ave., will open its rooftop with entertainment from a DJ. Hattie's Rooftop cocktail bar will be open for libations. $16.20; tickets on Eventbrite.com.

Brody’s On The Bay, on Irondequoit Bay at 1400 Empire Blvd. in Penfield, will open at 11:30 a.m. for a Total Solar Eclipse Party. It will have specials along with its full menu and a DJ beginning at 1 p.m. (585) 685-8016, brodysonthebay.com.

Rohrbach Brewing Company, will have a Beer Garden Eclipse Party from 1 to 5 p.m. at its brewpub at 3859 Buffalo Road in Ogden. Watch the eclipse from its newly built beer garden. $30 tickets include access to the beer garden, eclipse-inspired menu specials, commemorative eclipse t-shirt, a pint of Totality Black Lager and viewing glasses. (585) 594-9800, rohrbachs.com.

