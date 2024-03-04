Looking for an ideal viewing spot for the solar eclipse? Try these Finger Lakes wineries

On Monday, April 8, the Finger Lakes will be in the path of totality of the total solar eclipse. Shortly after 2 p.m., the moon will begin to appear to move in front of the sun. Totality will begin at 3:20 p.m. and the big event will be over by 4:33 p.m.

The rural setting of the Finger Lakes will be ideal for viewing the eclipse. The weather at that time of year can be quite variable, and visitors could encounter anything from vivid blue skies, clouds and even ― dare I say it? — snow. But is that really a big deal if you're sipping wine and taking in beautiful views?

Many events are planned though the weekend; here are 10 that include taking in the eclipse on Monday.

Eclipse events near Seneca Lake

Fox Run Vineyards is on Seneca Lake.

Fox Run Vineyards, 670 Route 14, Penn Yan,, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will offer complimentary eclipse viewing glasses to its first 200 visitors. It will also offer eclipse themed cuisine. No reservations required.

Muranda Cheese Company, 3075 Route 96, Waterloo (midway between Seneca and Cayuga Lakes), will host an eclipse viewing party from noon to 5 p.m. Available for purchase: Cheese tastings, build-your-own charcuterie and local wine, beer, cider and themed specialty cocktail. Bring a blanket or chair for viewing on the lawn. Glasses will be provided. No admission fee or tickets required.

Once Finger Lakes, a wine bar at 655 Route 14 near Penn Yan, will hold an upscale event with jazz music, an eclipse-signature cocktail, glasses of sought after Finger Lakes sparkling wines, fashionable hors d’oeuvres and protective glasses. Get a tarot card reading for a fee. Cocktail dress is encouraged. $99.

Scout Vineyards, 468 Route 14 in Penn Yan, will host a collaborative event with Fjord Vineyards in the Hudson Valley from 2 to 5 p.m. It will include a pair of protective viewing glasses, hors d'oeuvres, tastings with the winemakers from both vineyards and live music from Kevin Ludwig. $50.

From left, Angela and Kevin Cloutier of Pittsburgh and Ryan Hill and Shannon McConnell, both of Altoona, Pennsylvania, lounge outdoors at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates in 2017.

Three Brothers Wineries and Estates, 623 Lerch Road, Geneva, will have its three wineries and brewery open for tastings and drinks by the glass. A limited-edition beer, hard cider and low alcohol wine will be available. Eclipse viewing glasses available for purchase. The first 50 visitors will receive a crystal from Moon & Stone. Live music from 1 to 4 p.m. Tarot card readings will be available for $20.

Ventosa Vineyards, 3440 Route 86A in Geneva, will hold an eclipse party beginning at 11 a.m. Admission includes eclipse glasses and a buffet, which will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nate Michaels will play live music from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Full cash bar. Bring chairs or blankets for lawn. $40; $60 for terrace seating.

Eclipse events near Keuka Lake

Point of the Bluff Vineyards, 10489 Route 76, Hammondsport, will host an eclipse viewing party in its pavilionfrom 2 to 5 p.m. It will provide custom-designed eclipse glasses and serve wine and light bites. $35.

Eclipse events near Cayuga Lake

Knapp Winery, 2770 Ernsberger Road in Romulus, will be offering tastings, wines by the glass and light bites on April 8. A complimentary house made Totality Truffle chocolate will be included with any tasting. Fire pits will be available; bring your own chairs and blankets to watch the eclipse from the grounds. Its Field & Vine restaurant will offer a prix fixe menu, with advance ticket sale only.

Eclipse events near Canandaigua Lake

The rooftop at New York Kitchen offers views of Canandaigua Lake.

New York Kitchen, 800 S Main St, Canandaigua, will host an eclipse party from noon to 4:30 p.m. on its outdoor terrace. Enjoy eclipse-themed beer, wine and cocktail specials from Finger Lakes producers. Viewing glasses will be provided. No admission fee. The center will also have eclipse-themed tastings and cooking classes that day, as well as events during the weekend.

Finger Lakes Community College will host a Solar Eclipse Wine Social at its Viticulture and Wine Center, 100 Empire Dr., Geneva. Enjoy award-winning wines made by student winemakers. Ticket includes two glasses of wine, hors d'oeuvres, parking and eclipse glasses. Guided tours of the center will be available from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. $40.

Casa Larga Vineyards, 2287 Turk Hill Road in Perinton, will host Planet Patio next to its vineyard, from 1 to 5 p.m. It will include viewing glasses, a commemorative wine glass, a glass of beer or wine, a boxed lunch, lawn games, live music by Jimme Leggs Trio and access to fire pits. $75.

Some wineries are still finalizing plans so this story may be updated with more options.

Tracy Schuhmacher covers Rochester's food and drink scene and has studied wine through WSET. The Finger Lakes are her happy place. Planning an eclipse-related food & drink event on April 8? Send info to tracys@gannett.com.

