Will a resort rise on this Florida island? Or a preserve? It comes down to a $25M deal

Time could be running out for Florida and Manatee County officials to conserve some of the last unspoiled wetlands in Tampa Bay.

Rattlesnake Key’s 671 acres of mangrove swamps and flatwoods are a haven for fish, manatees, birds, anglers and boaters on Tampa and Terra Ceia bays, just south of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Now it’s all for sale as part of a $75 million, 1,000-acre real estate package.

The state and county previously planned to buy the land, setting aside $26 million for the purchase. But the effort stalled when a state appraisal valued the island at $7.6 million, according to Honey Rand, a public relations representative for the property owners.

Despite the setback, state Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton, believes a deal can be reached.

“Overall, I’m hopeful that we can figure out a way to permanently preserve this pristine piece of property,” Robinson said in an interview with the Bradenton Herald. “A lot of my constituents have reached out to me in support of this. Boaters, fishermen and those who enjoy our coastline.”

Rand says the owners are still willing to sell Rattlesnake Key to the state and county for $25 million.

But with $23 million in earmarked state funding set to expire on June 30, the longtime plan to turn Rattlesnake Key into a state park and environmental preserve could be in jeopardy.

A sales brochure pitches the lands as an ideal location for a public park — but also for private endeavors like a commercial marina, cruise ship terminal, resort hotel or an island estate home.

Rattlesnake Key protects fishery, coastline

06/22/21—The State of Florida wants to preserve 2,300 acres of environmentally sensitive Terra Ceia mangrove swamps and flatwoods.

For decades, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has included Rattlesnake Key and the surrounding islands on its list of desirable conservation areas.

The state has noted it as “some of the last natural lands left on the southeast shore of Tampa Bay.”

Why turn it into a state park?

“The project will protect and restore this natural area, preserve the fishery and manatee feeding grounds in Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve and give the public an area in which to fish, boat and enjoy the original landscape of Tampa Bay,” FDEP’s 2023 Florida Forever Plan says.

The current owners have allowed the property to function as a de facto public park for decades, which locals have enjoyed for fishing and kayaking.

The land has also been identified for its ability to help curb the effects of climate change.

“This category includes lands that provide opportunities to sequester carbon, provide habitat, protect coastal lands or barrier islands, and otherwise mitigate and help adapt to the effects of sea-level rise and meet other objectives of the program,” according to FDEP.

Tampa Bay Estuary Program, part of the National Estuary Program, has also backed the effort to acquire Rattlesnake Key.

In a 2021 letter to state legislators, TBEP’s policy board said it strongly supported the purchase “for the public and environmental benefit of the Tampa Bay estuary.”

“The Key contains several important estuarine and coastal upland habitats that we’re striving to expand within the watershed,” TBEP Executive Director Ed Sherwood said in an email Wednesday.

“These marshes, mangroves, and other habitats sustain a variety of fish and wildlife species and support nature-based experiences that invite the community to build a deep connection to Tampa Bay,” TBEP assistant director Maya Burke added.

Burke pointed to a 2023 report by the TBEP and the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council that estimated that coastal wetlands and mangroves in Manatee County provide over $70 million in flood protection benefits over a 30-year period.

Water quality advocacy group Suncoast Waterkeeper echoed the importance of Rattlesnake’s mangrove habitat.

“These mangroves are the backbone of our economy as they provide a productive fish nursery that supports recreational and commercial fisheries in our region,” said Suncoast Waterkeeper Executive Director Abbey Tyrna in an email. “The mangroves provide a buffer for storm surges that cannot be replicated or engineered.”

As we lose these critical systems, we chip away at our well-being, forever spoiling what makes the Suncoast so special,” Tyrna said.

Owners open to ‘fair offer’ from state

Despite $23 million from state lawmakers in 2022 and a promise from Manatee County to contribute an additional $3 million, a deal for the purchase has not been reached.

An appraisal by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection valued the land at $7.6 million, far below what the owners expected to receive, according to Rand.

“If they can get a fair offer, they’re ready to have discussions,” Rand said.

Rand said the owners she represents would prefer to have the land go to conservation — but only if the price is right.

Rand claims that the state’s appraisal missed 30 acres of upland habitat and other factors about the island that resulted in sharply undervaluing the property.

FDEP officials acknowledged a request for comment but did not respond before Wednesday afternoon.

“I get what the state is doing. We’re dealing with taxpayer money,” Robinson said. “And (the property owners) have to do what they have to do, and we respect that.”

“These owners have a right to make money on the property,” Rand said. “If you have a willing seller, why would you slow walk it? It’s just a matter of time until someone in the private sector decides they want this land.”

Manatee County says conservation funds still available

Manatee County Government officials say that they still support efforts to buy Rattlesnake Key.

“Preserving Rattlesnake Key is a high priority of the Manatee County Commission,” a statement provided by county spokesperson Bill Logan said. “We were happy to be partners with the State of Florida in the first attempt to purchase the island and we will continue to work hard to protect the Key from potential development.

“The $3 million is in reserves and still available for any Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Committee (ELMAC) project that goes through their process of prioritization,” the statement said.

State Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, led efforts to secure funding for the land purchase, with help from Robinson. Boyd did not respond to the Bradenton Herald’s request for comment this week.

That funding is set to expire June 30. This year’s state budget, which has yet to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, allocates a decreased amount of $8 million for the purchase of Rattlesnake Key.

“Folks just want a place to peacefully enjoy Old Florida,” Robinson said. “Every day we seemingly lose properties like this.”

Suncoast Waterkeeper encouraged elected officials to “keep their sleeves rolled up” and make a deal to protect Rattlesnake Key.

Tyrna pointed to Manatee County’s recent land purchase to expand the nearby Emerson Point Preserve. When it looked like negotiations were close to failing, Tyrna said officials were able to get a higher appraisal that “saved the deal.”

“We believe they can do it again for Rattlesnake Key,” Tyrna said.