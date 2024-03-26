Residents react to loss of Key Bridge that 'connected family, communities, jobs'

About a 10-minute walk from where dozens of media members were assembled within sight of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, Pastor Rashad Singletary of the Mount Olive Baptist Church was in the sanctuary coordinating a prayer vigil for that evening.

“Myself, several of our congregants use that bridge to come to church,” Singletary said. He first received text messages from members in the community around 4 a.m. who had felt and heard the bridge’s collapse hours earlier.

“It was disbelief at first,” said Singletary, of learning of the collapse, “but secondly, it was reaching out to members to make sure folks are okay.”

Pastor Rashad Singletary stands at his church in the Turner Station community near the Port of Baltimore and the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse on March 26, 2024, in Dundalk, Maryland. After the crash at the bridge, the church is scheduled to host a prayer vigil today, Singletary said.

Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld said six individuals, all related to construction work that had been taking place on the bridge, were unaccounted for as of about 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. During an afternoon press conference, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said there is “an investigation going on” related to the crash.

Earlier in the day, the governor indicated that the ship traveling at a “very rapid speed” issued a “Mayday” distress signal before the crash that occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Officials were able to stop the flow of traffic so more cars were not on the bridge, he said.

Federal officials, including the United States Secretary of Transportation, the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board and members of the state’s congressional delegation, descended on the Baltimore-area Tuesday afternoon.

Cardin: federal, local agencies working together after bridge collapse

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., speaks near the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Dundalk, Maryland on March 26, 2024.

United States Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., a Baltimore native, said it’s “hard to put into words” what the bridge means to the community.

“All the federal agencies, all the local agencies are absolutely coordinated working together,” said Cardin, in an interview near a Maryland Department of Transportation outpost in Dundalk near the site of the fallen bridge. The special agent in charge of the Baltimore Field Office of the FBI indicated on Tuesday morning there were no ties to terrorism in the incident.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy did not provide additional information about those on the Singapore-registered 985-foot container ship that crashed earlier that morning during a 2:30 p.m. press conference at the Dundalk site near the port.

“The focus is on the families and the people,” she said. Homendy did not take reporters' questions about injuries in the crash, as helicopters flew overhead.

Bridge's 'vital role for Baltimore's port and commuters'

News of the early morning disruption at the bridge spread across the East Baltimore community.

“Having worked in that area most of my life, I understand the bridge's vital role for Baltimore's Port and commuters,” said state Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, R-Baltimore County, in a press release.

One of those commuters is Greg Carrick, who works at a school on the other side of the bridge. He along with several other area residents were among those who came near the Maryland Transportation Authority police headquarters in Dundalk to try to see the fallen bridge. A police line and caution tape along with a neighborhood community barrier wall obstructed the view towards the bridge site.

“This bridge connected family, communities, jobs, everything,” Carrick said. “I’d (have) never found that job if I couldn't travel over that bridge.”

Carrick said he took his granddaughter home from school every day across the bridge. His commute was 20 to 30 minutes, but now he said he anticipates a commute of 45 to 50 minutes, rerouting through the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.

Alison Dimick, a Dundalk resident, recalled her excitement when the bridge was opened in March of 1977.“We could get to Glen Burnie really quickly,” she said.

This morning, she said she got a text message that the Key Bridge was closed indefinitely.

“We just drove down here to see what we could see,” said Dimick, in an interview near the Maryland Transportation Authority police headquarters.

Singletary, the pastor, indicated his hope that with support from various levels of government the bridge could be rebuilt.

President Biden vows bridge will be rebuilt in Baltimore

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. The bridge collapsed after its support column was hit by a container ship overnight.

That same afternoon, President Joe Biden spoke from the White House about the situation, indicating his intent for the federal government to help pay to rebuild the bridge.

Federal officials from several agencies, including those with the National Transportation Safety Board, were already on site near the police headquarters near the Port of Baltimore.

The Mayor of Baltimore, the Baltimore County Executive and area congressmen attended press conferences in the morning and afternoon along with the state’s governor, who indicated about 30,000 people use the bridge daily.

“This state has been able to show what it means to be Maryland tough, and Baltimore strong,” said Moore, during the afternoon press conference.

Dwight A. Weingarten is an investigative reporter, covering the Maryland State House and state issues. He can be reached at dweingarten@gannett.com or on Twitter at @DwightWeingart2.

