Make your reservations: 20 restaurants in Bucks County serving Easter brunch and dinner

Jellybeans and chocolate bunnies might be delicious, but they don’t exactly fill you up.

So, if those egg hunts leave you with an appetite for something more, hop over to to one of the many Bucks County area restaurants offering an Easter brunch, buffet or dinner.

Easter dinner setting with two pink eggs and tulip, rustic white wooden background

Here are 20 places around Bucks County to enjoy a special holiday meal for Easter Day on March 31 — just make your reservations now because seats are booking up quickly:

Dockside Bensalem

Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.;1067 Totem Road, Bensalem; 267-520-7184; docksidebensalem.com

Judd’s & Jackson’s Restaurant, Ivyland

Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m.; 80 Jacksonville Road, Ivyland; 215-675-6000; juddsdining.com

La Stalla, Newtown

Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner 4-7 p.m.; 18 Swamp Road, Newtown;215-579-8301; lastallarestaurant.com

Tranquility Brewing Company at The Fuge, Warminster

Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 780 Falcon Circle., Warminster; 215-642-2791 rentthefuge.com/tranquility-brewing-company; email gene@rentthefuge.com for reservations.

Washington Crossing Inn

Brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 3-6 p.m.; 1295 General Washington Memorial Blvd., Washington Crossing; 877-882-1776; washingtoncrossinginn.com

The Green Parrot, Newtown

Brunch seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.; 240 N. Sycamore St., Newtown; 215-504-7277; greenparrotrestaurant.com

The Washington House, Sellersville

Brunch noon-3 p.m.; 136 N. Main St., Sellersville; 215-257-3000; washingtonhouse.net

Station Tap House, Doylestown

Brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 194 W. Ashland St.; 215-348-1663; thestationtaphouse.com

Caleb’s American Kitchen, Lahaska

Brunch and dinner from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 5738 Route 202, Lahaska; 215-794-8588; calebsamericankitchen.com

The Bucks Club, Jamison

Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 2600 York Road, Jamison; 267-550-5595; thebucksclub.com

Heirloom Doylestown

Brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 54 E. State St., Doylestown; 267-880-6610; heirloomdoylestown.com

The Brick Tavern Inn, Quakertown

Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; 2460 N. Old Bethlehem Pike, Quakertown; 215-529-6488; thebricktaverninn.com

Piper Tavern, Pipersville

Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Dark Hollow Road and Route 413, Pipersville; 215-766-7100; pipertavern.com

Chambers 19, Doylestown

Brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 19 N. Main St., Doylestown; 215-348-1940; chambers19.com

Logan Inn, New Hope

Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 3-7 p.m.; 10 W. Ferry St., New Hope; 215-862-2300; loganinn.com

Steam Pub, Southampton

Brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 606 2nd Street Pike, Southampton; 215-942-6468; steampub.com

Cock ‘n Bull, Lahaska

Brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Route 263 and Street Road, Lahaska; 215-794-4010; cocknbullpv.com

Georgine’s, Bristol

Dinner 2-9:30 p.m.; 1320 Newport Road, Bristol; 215-785-0564; georgines.com

Dog & Bull Taphouse and Kitchen, Croydon

Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner 2-9:30 p.m.; 810 Bristol Pike, Croydon; 215-788-2855; dogandbullhouse.com

Springtown Inn, Springtown

Buffet seatings from noon-6 p.m.; 3258 Main St., Springtown; 610-346-7262; springtowninn.com

