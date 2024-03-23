Make your reservations: 20 restaurants in Bucks County serving Easter brunch and dinner
Jellybeans and chocolate bunnies might be delicious, but they don’t exactly fill you up.
So, if those egg hunts leave you with an appetite for something more, hop over to to one of the many Bucks County area restaurants offering an Easter brunch, buffet or dinner.
Here are 20 places around Bucks County to enjoy a special holiday meal for Easter Day on March 31 — just make your reservations now because seats are booking up quickly:
Dockside Bensalem
Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.;1067 Totem Road, Bensalem; 267-520-7184; docksidebensalem.com
Judd’s & Jackson’s Restaurant, Ivyland
Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m.; 80 Jacksonville Road, Ivyland; 215-675-6000; juddsdining.com
La Stalla, Newtown
Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner 4-7 p.m.; 18 Swamp Road, Newtown;215-579-8301; lastallarestaurant.com
Tranquility Brewing Company at The Fuge, Warminster
Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 780 Falcon Circle., Warminster; 215-642-2791 rentthefuge.com/tranquility-brewing-company; email gene@rentthefuge.com for reservations.
Washington Crossing Inn
Brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 3-6 p.m.; 1295 General Washington Memorial Blvd., Washington Crossing; 877-882-1776; washingtoncrossinginn.com
The Green Parrot, Newtown
Brunch seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.; 240 N. Sycamore St., Newtown; 215-504-7277; greenparrotrestaurant.com
The Washington House, Sellersville
Brunch noon-3 p.m.; 136 N. Main St., Sellersville; 215-257-3000; washingtonhouse.net
Station Tap House, Doylestown
Brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 194 W. Ashland St.; 215-348-1663; thestationtaphouse.com
Caleb’s American Kitchen, Lahaska
Brunch and dinner from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 5738 Route 202, Lahaska; 215-794-8588; calebsamericankitchen.com
The Bucks Club, Jamison
Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 2600 York Road, Jamison; 267-550-5595; thebucksclub.com
Heirloom Doylestown
Brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 54 E. State St., Doylestown; 267-880-6610; heirloomdoylestown.com
The Brick Tavern Inn, Quakertown
Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; 2460 N. Old Bethlehem Pike, Quakertown; 215-529-6488; thebricktaverninn.com
Piper Tavern, Pipersville
Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Dark Hollow Road and Route 413, Pipersville; 215-766-7100; pipertavern.com
Chambers 19, Doylestown
Brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 19 N. Main St., Doylestown; 215-348-1940; chambers19.com
Logan Inn, New Hope
Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 3-7 p.m.; 10 W. Ferry St., New Hope; 215-862-2300; loganinn.com
Steam Pub, Southampton
Brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 606 2nd Street Pike, Southampton; 215-942-6468; steampub.com
Cock ‘n Bull, Lahaska
Brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Route 263 and Street Road, Lahaska; 215-794-4010; cocknbullpv.com
Georgine’s, Bristol
Dinner 2-9:30 p.m.; 1320 Newport Road, Bristol; 215-785-0564; georgines.com
Dog & Bull Taphouse and Kitchen, Croydon
Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner 2-9:30 p.m.; 810 Bristol Pike, Croydon; 215-788-2855; dogandbullhouse.com
Springtown Inn, Springtown
Buffet seatings from noon-6 p.m.; 3258 Main St., Springtown; 610-346-7262; springtowninn.com
