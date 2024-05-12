Reporter with Illinois Answers Project joins Weekend Morning News to discuss Chicago area PD hiring practices

WGN Investigates, in collaboration with the Illinois Answers Project, did a deep dive into the hiring practices of several Chicago area police departments.

The Illinois Answers Project reviewed employment data going back 24 years and identified nearly 1,500 officers who were hired at police departments after being fired for wrongdoing. Some of the officers are prohibited from testifying in court.

Read the WGN Investigates report below:

Officers fired for cause still finding jobs as police, investigation shows

You can also read the full report from the Illinois Answers Project HERE.

Casey Toner, an investigative reporter with the Illinois Answers Project and author of the report, joined Saturday’s Weekend Morning News to discuss it.

See the attached video for the full interview with WGN’s Judy Wang and Gaynor Hall.

