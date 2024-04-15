Report: Israeli war cabinet mulls several retaliatory options on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes the Israeli War Cabinet at the Kirya in Tel Aviv. Amos Ben-Gershon/GPO/dpa

The Israeli war cabinet has weighed several possible responses to Iran's unprecedented attack on the country, according to a media report.

Some of the options are minor in nature, while others are more intensive, Israeli television station Channel 12 reported on Monday afternoon, saying Israel seeks a response that is painful to Iran without sparking a regional war.

The committee, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met for nearly three hours, assessing possible responses to the unprecedented airstrikes using drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, which were largely repelled with the support of other states, the television station reported.

Some of the options could be implemented immediately, the report said.

The cabinet also discussed the fact that Israel wanted to coordinate the measures with its most important ally, the US.