Report: 1 in 17 Scottsdale, Arizona residents is a millionaire

Scottsdale's millionaire population more than doubled over the past decade, making it the city with the second fastest growing population with residents worth at least $1 million in the country during that timeframe, according to The USA Wealth Report 2024 by Henley & Partners.

The national firm tracks wealth in communities across the United States. Its most recent report showed that Scottsdale's millionaire-or-wealthier population skyrocketed by 102% between 2013 and 2023, the biggest uptick of any American city aside from Austin, Texas, which experienced a 110% increase during that period.

The community of about 243,000 residents is now home to 14,500 millionaires, 63 centi-millionaires who are worth at least $100 million, and five billionaires.

That means that roughly one in every 17 Scottsdale residents is worth at least $1 million, or about 6% of the city's total population.

Other communities that saw the highest uptick in millionaires over the past decade include:

Palm Beach and West Palm Beach, Florida, with a 93% surge.

Greenwich and Darien, Connecticut, with an 84% uptick.

The San Francisco Bay Area, California, with an 82% increase.

No other Arizona cities made The USA Wealth Report 2024's top five in any category, which includes the most expensive and wealthiest cities and the cities with the fastest-growing millionaire populations.

Arizona real estate: Developer of Sanctuary Camelback resort buys $11M Paradise Valley home

Reporter Sam Kmack covers Tempe, Scottsdale and Chandler. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @KmackSam or reach him at sam.kmack@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale: Second-fastest growing millionaire population in the U.S.