Rephidim deacon: Nothing can persuade him Wichita Falls pastor sexually abused children

After the prosecution rested its case against a Wichita Falls pastor accused of sexually abusing three young girls, church members took the stand to testify for the defense Friday.

Ronnie Allen Killingsworth, 78, was indicted on six counts of indecency with a child in connection with incidents involving three girls between 2000 and 2011.

Killingsworth was free Friday from jail on $150,000 in bonds.

Killingsworth

The victims testified earlier in the trial that sexual abuse happened in the pastor’s office at Rephidim Church in Wichita Falls.

Texas Ranger Matt Kelly was on the stand Friday in 78th District Court to testify about his investigation into the case.

He told the jury he talked to the suspect’s son, Allen Killingsworth, a detective with the Wichita Falls Police Department. Kelly testified Allen Killingsworth questioned the validity of the alleged victims’ accusations and gave him a list of people to contact but refused to testify. Others in the church declined to be interviewed.

Sgt. Michael Jones of the Wichita Falls Police Department testified about his investigation of a rape allegation one of the pastor’s alleged victims made in an unrelated case.

He told the jury his report was hand delivered to the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, but that office said it never received it.

Jennyfer Rosado, a trauma counselor who contracts with Patsy’s House Children's Advocacy Center, testified that she counseled one of Killingsworth’s victims in 2020 regarding an unrelated sexual assault.

She said that during the session, the woman told about an incident of sexual abuse at a church when she was a child. Rosado reported the incident to Child Protective Services as required by law. She told the jury the woman suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Samantha Torrance, forensic interview supervisor at the Alliance for Children in Fort Worth, testified that she had watched recorded interviews with the alleged victims and read law enforcement reports.

Under questioning from prosecutor Bill Vasser, she said most child victims of abuse do not make an immediate outcry because of shame or guilt. She testified that abusers often groom their victims by showing them special attention or giving them gifts.

The first witness for the defense was Steven Bucci, a retired Army colonel and former Green Beret who offers security consultation to churches and schools.

The issue of security at the church came up in previous testimony with witnesses describing measures that included locked doors and the presence of guns.

Bucci told the jury he inspected the church earlier in 2024 and found it had “very good security.” He was complimentary of the way some walls and cabinets had been filled with sand to protect against gunfire. He said a pistol, rifle, shotgun and ammunition were kept in the pastor’s office.

Defense attorney Ron Poole called longtime church member and deacon Douglas Slaybaugh as his first witness.

Poole attempted to have 32 hours of Killingsworth sermons provided by Slaybaugh on a thumb drive offered into evidence. Vasser objected to the move, calling it a surprise. Judge Meredith Kennedy did not allow the thumb drive into evidence.

Rephidim Church members testified Friday on behalf of their pastor, Ronnie Allen Killingsworth, who is accused of sexually abusing children.

Slaybaugh testified that after Killingsworth was indicted on the sex charges, the pastor told the congregation the indictment was an effort to close down the church.

Slaybaugh told the jury he never saw children go alone into Killingsworth’s office as the alleged victims testified, and he said nothing could persuade him the allegations against Killingsworth are true.

Lanita Hardin, longtime secretary at the church, said the only child she ever saw alone with Killingsworth in his office was his granddaughter.

Congregation member Tracy Shawn testified Killingsworth always said one-on-one sessions with children would be inappropriate.

Member Samantha Blair said she felt her children were safe at the church.

Testimony will resume Monday morning.

If convicted, Killingsworth could face up to 20 years in prison on each count.

Suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

