Rep. James Comer Says He's About To Reveal Biden's Crime. No One's Holding Their Breath.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said Wednesday that he might soon reveal the “crime” that will support President Joe Biden’s impeachment, but people were skeptical that would actually happen.

Very skeptical.

During a meeting of the House Oversight Committee, which Comer chairs, the Kentucky Republican had an exchange with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) that some news outlets called both “testy” and “spicy.”

Raskin was angry that Comer is continuing to investigate the Biden family even though he has not identified a single crime that rises to the “high crimes and misdemeanors” bar for impeachment.

“What is the crime that you want to impeach Joe Biden for and keep this nonsense going? Why? What is the crime? Tell America right now!” Raskin thundered.

Comer responded: “You’re about to find out. You’re about to find out very soon.”

Raskin: What is the crime that you want to impeach Joe Biden for? Tell America right now



Comer: You’re about to find out very soon pic.twitter.com/MFXsRVwulA — Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2024

Comer has made repeated claims that evidence of Biden’s crimes will be coming soon ― only to then not actually offer any.

Democratic members of the committee, such as Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), have dared Comer to call for an impeachment vote, knowing the evidence against Biden isn’t there.

Not surprisingly, many people, including members of Congress, trolled Comer over his response to Raskin.

Narrator: They were not about to find out. They would never find out. https://t.co/cIx7uBOjtb — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 17, 2024

We’ve been waiting to find out for over a year… https://t.co/PrfuDRVHrA — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) April 17, 2024

It’s more likely that OJ Simpson will rise from the dead and announce the identity of the “real killer” than Comer and his Inept Clown Posse will actually manage to impeach Biden. https://t.co/ZUJK5b0mb6 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) April 17, 2024

There are two utterly deranged aspects of the Republican attempt to impeach Biden:



1) The accusations are not only false, but peddled by foreign adversaries.

2) The “crimes” that never happened were before Biden was president—when he had no office at all.



That’s just crazy. https://t.co/85OTHEvknF — T.J. Stiles (@TJStiles_Author) April 17, 2024

James Comer continues to make an ass of himself and he doesn’t even realize it. Isn’t there a single intelligent person left in the @GOP? I can see why Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger left. It’s a freak show!#GOPClownShowContinueshttps://t.co/2M2xr1Zuto — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🟧🌊🌈 (@piyushmittal) April 17, 2024

Comer spending this much time going after Biden is a Moby Dick story with an unimaginably dumb Captain Ahab. https://t.co/W3vuGZnSB5 — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) April 17, 2024

James Comer: the crime goes to another school you wouldn't know her https://t.co/DMDyjwb9NK — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) April 17, 2024

