Rep. Ilhan Omar asks Columbia University president whether she's seen anti-Muslim or anti-Jewish protests on campus.

One of my colleagues asked you, have you seen anti-Muslim protests on campus? I have seen, we have had pro-Israeli demonstrations on campus. No, no, no, but just a protest that was against Muslims. No, I have not. Have you seen one against Arabs? No, I have not. Have you seen one against Palestinians? No, I have not. Have you seen against one, against Jewish people? Have you seen a protest saying we are against Jewish people? No, I have seen. Okay, thank you for that clarification. There has been a rise in targeting and harassment against anti-war protesters because it's been pro-war and anti-war protesters is what it seems like, correct? Correct, there has been. Okay, thank you. Activists on campus including Jewish students, black and brown, Arab and Muslim students. How many of the organizations that were canceled in Columbia involved Jewish students? One of the organizations is called Jewish Voices for Peace. Yes, and encompassed of Jewish students? Yes. Okay.

