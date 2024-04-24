Rental property concerns raised in Monroe County

POCONO MANOR, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A rental property in the Poconos, not only do neighbors say it’s noisy, but now potentially dangerous.

The property at 205 Lake Drive in the Pocono Manor neighborhood has been reported to the police more than a dozen times.

Neighbors say the noise from the renters is out of control.

On an evening in February, neighbors say there was a violent incident in which a gun was shot at the property in which police responded.

Casey, McCormick hitting campaign trail in US Senate race

Besides the safety concerns, the property hasn’t had a required license for rental permits since October of 2023.

“The township is also dealing with this home because they don’t have a business license they didn’t renew their business license so now they’re at a point where the township is refusing to renew their license because of all the problems this community had with this particular home,” said Pocono Manor neighbor Sammy Jackson.

Due to how long the hearing was running this evening, it will be continued to May 15 at 6:00 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.