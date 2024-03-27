Regina Hill case: Orange County court delays hearing

Embattled City of Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill’s next court date has been pushed back, according to multiple sources familiar with the case.

Hill, who is accused of exploiting a 96-year-old constituent, is facing both civil charges and an ongoing criminal investigation.

FDLE agents say Hill used falsified documents to gain power of attorney over the woman, purchase a house, obtain loans to renovate the house, and spent more than $100,000 of the woman’s money on luxuries, including a facelift, perfume and dental surgery.

Read: Facelift, perfume & IV: Orlando commissioner investigated for exploiting 96-year-old woman

They also said while she spent money to renovate a house that she was staying in rent-free – outside of her district – the woman’s own house remained in a dilapidated state.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered Hill to stay away from the victim and away from the house Hill was residing at. The judge scheduled an evidentiary hearing Wednesday to determine if the emergency injunction should be extended.

Read: Notary claims document at center of Hill investigation was altered

As of Tuesday afternoon, the hearing had been rescheduled for April 5, sources in the court administration said.

Hill has called the accusations made against her false but refrained from further comment. She has skipped public appearances since the accusations against her were made public by WFTV.

Read: FLDE’s accusations against Orlando commissioner Regina Hill

As of this week, Hill has brought on a second attorney in the case. Nicole Benjamin has been hired as co-counsel alongside Warren Lindsey. According to the documentation filed with the court, Benjamin appears to be taking lead on the civil side of Hill’s case.

Hill’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case Wednesday.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon for updates on this case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.