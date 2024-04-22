Regents could take final vote Friday to confirm next University of Nebraska president

Dr. Jeffrey Gold meets with workers in Varner Hall, which includes NU's Office of the President. April 15, 2024. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is poised to meet Friday and could consider the final candidacy of Dr. Jeffrey Gold as NU’s ninth system president.

Phil Bakken, the board’s corporation secretary, announced late Sunday that Gold’s appointment could be considered this week at a 1 p.m. meeting Friday, if all feedback is reviewed in time. The announcement comes just in time for regents to meet under the Nebraska Open Meetings Act, which requires five days’ public notice.

Last week, Gold visited each of NU’s campuses across nine forums and will visit Curtis, North Platte and Scottsbluff for three more forums this Wednesday as follows:

10:30 a.m. Central time, Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Ag Industry Education Center auditorium, 404 E. Seventh St., Curtis.

1:30 p.m. Central time, West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Rd., North Platte.

3 p.m. Mountain time, Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center, 4502 Ave. I, Scottsbluff.

“While today’s notice allows for the consideration of the President Priority Candidate’s appointment, no action will be taken until all feedback received (has) been reviewed,” Bakken wrote Sunday.

The review must include the Wednesday forums and online comments at nebraska.edu/president-search. Feedback can be submitted through Thursday.

Friday’s meeting agenda includes Gold’s proposed contract of employment. A copy of the contract was not immediately available.

