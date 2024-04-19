Recent Fosston house fire suspected to be caused by improper use of holiday light cord

Apr. 19—FOSSTON, Minn. — The cause of an

April 5 house fire

in Fosston, Minnesota, is suspected to be improper use of a holiday light cord, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The fire took place in a single-family residence located in the 700 block of First Street East. The occupant of the home escaped uninjured.

The release, issued Thursday afternoon, April 18, says the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Fire Marshal division's preliminary investigation revealed the fire's possible cause. Fosston Police Chief Jim Juve reminds residents that holiday light cords should be used only for the purpose of plugging in holiday lights, not other devices.

He also urged people against using extension cords in combination with power strips, the release said.

"A house fire is devastating for those involved, which is why our fire department partners always say 'the best fire is one that never starts in the first place,'" Juve said. "Using those cords improperly may not seem like a big deal, but it is."

Juve says the incident could've easily ended in tragedy, but "we're thankful it didn't."