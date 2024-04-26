Are REAL IDs mandatory in NC? Are REAL IDs different than driver's licenses? What to know

Starting May 7, 2025, you'll need a United States passport, REAL ID or other federally approved identification in order to board any commercial flight and enter secure federal buildings.

You won't need a REAL ID to drive, vote, apply for or receive federal benefits, enter a federal facility that does not require an ID such as a post office, access a hospital or receive life-saving services or participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations such as serving on a jury or testifying in court.

However, there are plenty of reasons why you might still want a REAL ID. Here's what to know about why you might need a REAL ID, where to get one, whether to sign up now and more.

What is a REAL ID?

The NC REAL ID is a REAL ID Act-compliant driver license. It is essentially the same as a traditional license or ID, but has a star at the top. Driver licenses and IDs without a gold star are now noted "Not for Federal Identification."

A sample Real ID version of a North Carolina driver license.

What is the purpose of NC REAL ID?

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to establish enhanced security standards in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The REAL ID Act will be federally enforced starting on May 7, 2025, and will require a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.

How to get a REAL ID: What do I need for a REAL ID in NC?

The requirements for REAL IDs are similar to standard licensing requirements. To be issued a REAL ID, you'll need to go into a driver license office with the following documents:

One document with your full name proving identity and date of birth.

​​One document with your full name and full Social Security Number confirming Social Security number.

Two documents with current physical address proving North Carolina residency​.

One document proving liability insurance coverage from a provider licensed to do business in North Carolina (not required for a learner's permit).

If applicable, one or more documents verifying any name change.

​For non-U.S. citizens, one document with your full name proving legal presence/lawful status.

What does a NC REAL ID cost?

There is no added fee for an NC REAL ID license or ID card. The cost is the same as a standard driver license or ID card; $5.50 for all non-commercial licenses.

The cost is the same as a renewal if you get a REAL ID within six months of expiration. If you get it outside the renewal period, the cost is the same as a duplicate, $14.

Can I use a REAL ID instead of a passport? Do I need a REAL ID if I have a passport?

In certain areas, a REAL ID can be used instead of a passport. Starting May 7, 2025, you'll need either a REAL ID or another form of federally approved documentation (such as a passport) in order to fly domestically and enter federal facilities.

For international travel, however, you'll still need a passport. A REAL ID does not replace a passport for international flights, international sea cruise travel or any other travel involving crossing the U.S. border into another country.

Is REAL ID mandatory in NC?

NC REAL ID licenses and ID cards are completely optional. However, when enforcement of the REAL ID Act begins on May 7, 2025, you may want an NC REAL ID if you fly frequently or regularly visit:

Military bases

Nuclear sites

Federal prisons

Federal courthouses

Other federal facilities

While it won't be necessary to have a REAL ID in order to fly or enter these facilities, you'll need to provide additional identification along with your standard license or ID every time.

Can I get a REAL ID online?

You can't get your first NC REAL ID cannot be online. You'll need to go to a​​ ​driver license office, where the required documents listed above will be scanned and permanently stored in your NCDMV record.

You can, however, renew your NC REAL ID online after you're issued one, as you would with a normal driver license.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: NC REAL ID can be different from NC driver's license, passport