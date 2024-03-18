Ravenna woman faces arson charges after Sunday apartment fire

A Ravenna woman is facing felony arson charges after reportedly admitting to starting a fire in the middle of her Hazen Avenue living room, opening a sliding glass door and watching the fire spread throughout her apartment building.

The Ravenna police and fire departments responded to reports of a fire at the apartment building Sunday, and police helped evacuate residents from the building.

During the evacuation, officers noticed the 64-year-old woman had burns and cuts on her arms. Police said the woman made statements to officers about “Trump and Biden sending people to kill her."

The woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, where she is still being treated for burns and cuts on her arms.

The State Fire Marshall and Ravenna Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact the detective bureau of the Ravenna Police Department at 330-296-6486or the Ravenna Fire Department at 330-297-5738.

