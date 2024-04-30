Ravenna superintendent to retire as district searches for treasurer

Another administrator is leaving the Ravenna City School District.

Laura Hebert, superintendent of the district since 2021, said she plans to transition into "semi retirement" when her contract expires July 31. The district's Board of Education expects to start the search for her replacement soon.

The announcement comes on the heels of the departure of Candi Lukat, the district's treasurer since 2021. Lukat resigned in March. Finding Leaders and the Educational Services Center of Northeast Ohio has been contracted to find a new treasurer.

Hebert said the news was announced at a recent Board of Education meeting.

"When I was hired, I never planned to stay more than three years," she said. "I felt I could get a lot done in three years."

Hebert has worked in education for 38 years, and also spent five years in the business sector. The district's academic standing improved from one star to 2.5 stars when compared to other Ohio districts. The graduation rate exceeded 90% and chronic absenteeism, while still high, has decreased across all grade levels.

Last year, Hebert said at a "Listening Tour" that the district's absenteeism rate was 3% higher than the state average. The district, she said then, is working on programs to encourage students to stay in school and be more connected with teachers and staff.

Other initiatives included the annual shadow a student day, restorative and trauma-informed practices, a revamped English curriculum and leadership programs for students and staff. She also led the district to adopt a comprehensive strategic plan, which integrated recommendations from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force and emphasized community outreach. Infrastructure improvements also were undertaken, including air conditioning in classrooms. Advisory councils, including a business advisory council and faith-based advisory council, were established.

In March, Ravenna voters rejected a 6.9-mill, five-year levy that would have generated $2.7 million annually for the district. It was Ravenna's third request for new money. The district recently announced a list of potential cuts likely to be implemented to trim $1.2 million from the budget. The cuts would include changes to bus transportation, elimination of middle school sports and staffing cuts.

Hebert said she plans to work hard until July 31 and "not let up." Between now and then, she said, the district is working on its deficit reduction plan, a new five-year forecast, high school graduation and potentially putting a levy back on the November ballot.

"I'm not taking my foot off the pedal," she said. "I'll work hard between now and July 31 to do what I need to do for Ravenna. I feel like I'm leaving it in a better place."

Hebert was principal of Twinsburg High School when she was hired in 2021. Historians said she was the first woman to serve as a superintendent of the district, although there have been several female administrators.

Hebert earned degreen in social studies education from Ohio State University, and then spent a year teaching. She then took a job as an industrial engineer, but missed education, so she returned to teaching and eventually moved into administration.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna superintendent Laura Hebert to retire in July