Ravenna Schools say cuts after levy failure would include busing, sports, staffing

In the wake of the failure of an emergency levy for the Ravenna School District, the district has released a list of potential cuts.

In the district's newsletter, Ravenna City Schools Superintendent Laura Hebert outlined a plan for savings in the 2025 fiscal year in an article titled "The Levy Failed, Now What?" The cuts were previously outlined in a Deficit Reduction Plan that was submitted to the state in February.

"If the levy had passed, the cuts that were outlined in the plan would not have to be implemented, however, the levy failed," Hebert wrote. "Now, we are faced with the difficult task of reducing costs across the board. To ensure financial stability, the district needs to make deep cuts to reach the goal of approximately $1.2 million ... in savings."

Hebert said the district's Board of Education is discussing putting the levy back on the ballot, and is expected to make a decision in the weeks ahead.

"While a reduction in staffing is something that can, and will, occur, there will be other cuts to programs that will also happen," she said. The list of cuts presented are things that "may include, but is not limited to" areas such as staffing, elimination of middle school sports, and changes to busing.

Bus transportation would be limited, though not reduced to state-minimum levels. Under Ravenna's plan, high school students would not be bused unless they live 2 miles from the high school. High school students now are bused if they live one mile or more from the school.

Students at Brown Middle School and West Park, Willyard and West Main Elementary, who now are being bused if they live within a quarter mile of their schools, would be bused only if they live outside a one-mile radius. Those who live within a mile of their school would need to find alternate transportation.

Students at Maplewood, and those with special needs, would continue to be bused regardless of the distance, as would students who attend St. Patrick Elementary School in Kent and the BioMed Science Academy. The state requires the district to transport non-public and charter school students from Ravenna City School District to their schools, she said.

Hebert said the proposal falls short of state minimum busing, which doesn't require districts to bus high school students at all, and requires busing for kindergarten through eighth-graders who live outside a two-mile radius of their school.

"The board would vote on a change at a board meeting, with enough notice for parents to make alternate arrangements as needed," Hebert said.

Eliminating middle school sports, Hebert said, would allow the district to cut coaching positions, eliminate busing for events, and eliminate ticket-takers. The change wouldn't affect the ability for students to compete at the high school level, and the district would still be part of OHSAA, but not at the middle school level.

Staff cuts would include eliminating two dean of students positions, one at Ravenna High School and one at Brown Middle School. That move would leave only a principal and assistant principal at both schools. Preschool director Beth Coleman would retire and be rehired at a reduced salary; custodial staff would be reduced by one full-time equivalent; certified staffing would be reduced; attendance secretaries' contracts would be reduced by 10 days a year; and a non-union staff position would be cut.

If the levy that goes on the ballot does not pass, further cuts could include reducing kindergarten to a half day. Contract negotiations with administrators, teachers, bus drivers and classified staff also would impact savings, Hebert said.

"An important takeaway for this message is that you cannot cut your way into financial solvency because the bottom line is you need money to operate," she said. "The district needs the levy to pass to provide us with the funds necessary to operate. Without a levy, no amount of cuts will do the job."

Those who didn't vote for the levy because they aren't registered to vote were encouraged to go to the Ohio Secretary of State's website to get registered.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna Schools cuts after levy failure would include busing, sports