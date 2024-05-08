Ramsey County to close 64-bed Safe Space shelter downtown, relocate it to Luther Seminary

As Ramsey County continues to wind down a century-old government building overlooking the downtown St. Paul riverfront, the county will close its 64-bed Safe Space shelter and relocate it across the city to Luther Seminary in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

The arrangement, recently finalized by the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners, follows the decision to close the Government Center East building at 160 East Kellogg Blvd. by the end of the year and position it for sale.

The structure, comprising 375,000 square feet on the Mississippi River bluffs just off the Robert Street bridge, previously housed a service center — a one-stop-shop for county services — that relocated in 2021 to the skyway level of the county’s Metro Square building on East Seventh Place. It has also houses a variety of county administrative offices that are transitioning to Metro Square, as well as other public-facing services, such as financial assistance, that have already moved out of the building, according to a spokesperson for Ramsey County.

Constructed in 1905, the nine-story Government Center East building is no longer open to the public. It carries an estimated market value of $20 million, according to county property records.

Safe Space opened in 2017

Ramsey County opened the downtown Safe Space in the lower level of the government building in 2017, but at the time only during the winter months.

The county partnered with nonprofit Model Cities to expand the service to 64 beds and longer hours, year-round, beginning in 2019, just months before the pandemic created a surge in the unsheltered homeless population as shelters limited capacity and families restricted couch hoppers. Safe Space has served as a “low barrier” emergency overnight shelter for residents who might otherwise be hard to place.

Only law enforcement and other authorized community partners can refer homeless individuals to the site who are found sleeping outside, in transit vehicles, skyways or other locations. In addition to an emergency stay, Safe Space offers housing assessments and other services.

Kizzy Downie, chief executive officer of Model Cities, said she did not expect the site to grow past 64 beds at Luther Seminary. Safe Space will continue to operate out of Government Center East before it relocates around mid-summer.

“We want to keep the capacity that we have now,” Downie said. “We’re working together with the county to make sure we have some options for transportation, and we’re talking with other partners about how that’s going to happen.”

Community town hall

To bring residents up to speed, officials from Ramsey County, the city of St. Paul and Model Cities will host a community town hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 21 at the Luther Seminary Chapel, 1501 Fulham St.

In addition to Downie, among the expected attendees is Ramsey County Board Chair Trista Martinson, St. Paul Deputy Mayor Jaime Tincher, St. Paul City Council President Mitra Jalali and Ramsey County Director of Housing Stability Keith Lattimore.

A website with answers to frequently asked questions is online at tinyurl.com/RamCOSafeSpace2024.

