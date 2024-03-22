Rainy weekend on the horizon? 10 things to do in Lee County when it’s dreary outside

While Florida is deemed the "Sunshine State," we all have had rain ruined our weekends from time to time.

The sudden appearance of rain might mean canceled beach plans, hangouts in downtown or walks in a nature preserve.

Need any ideas on what to do in Lee County during the next completely rainy day? We got you covered; here are 10 indoor activities anyone can do during the next gloomy weather day.

Look for treasure at Fleamasters Fleamarket

Shoppers at Fleamasters in Fort Myers take a break to enjoy some local food.

Where else can you get fresh fruit, genuine leather cowboy boots, and unique antiques under one roof? Open Friday through Sunday all year round, getting lost in 400,000 square feet of shopping at Fleamasters Fleamarket is the perfect way to spend a rainy day. Attendees will forget about the lack of sun after scoping out the deals and trinkets within each booth.

After the hard work of bargaining and scoring good finds, attendees have over 20 snack bars serving various treats to hit up afterward as a reward.

The flea market is located at 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fort Myers and goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Have dreams of being a scientist? Try it out at the IMAG History & Science Center

The Science on a Sphere show at IMAG History & Science Center in Fort Myers

Ever want to learn more about the world we live in and where we came from? Take advance of a stormy day to check out IMAG History & Science Center.

According to its site, IMAG is an "extraordinary, unique family-friendly destination in Southwest Florida featuring aquariums and animal exhibits; interactive displays, exhibits, and activities; presentations, and innovative programs all to inspire the imagination in you, your family, and friends."

It is located at 2000 Cranford Ave. in Fort Myers. It is open from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is open on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays.

Solve a mystery on the Murder Mystery Train

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind theatrical and culinary experience where a 3-hour live murder mystery show is played out in a dining car. Located in Colonial Station in Fort Myers, attendees will enjoy a five-course dinner as the performance takes place around them.

The show runs Wednesday through Sunday evenings throughout the year. You can make a reservation through their website.

Want to learn something new? Take a trip to a museum

Southwest Florida is ripe with history, art and science. Check out the various museums in the region and expand your knowledge.

Southwest Florida hosts several museums on fine art, history, prominent figures, and fashion. Most admission ranges from $5 to $45, however many offer discounts for locals, veterans, college students, and seniors.

Here are some museums to explore:

Catch a show at a local theater

A scene from "Murder on the Orient Express," the new murder mystery opening Aug. 18 at Broadway Palm dinner theater in Fort Myers.

Lee County is home is a thriving arts community, especially when it comes to theater. Fort Myers alone has multiple theaters where residents and tourists can catch off-Broadway plays or originals from the minds of local talents.

Here are some theatres to look into:

Florida Repertory Theatre: 2268 Bay St., Fort Myers, FL 33901; floridarep.org/

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre: 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907; broadwaypalm.com

Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center: 2301 First St., Fort Myers, FL 33901; sbdac.com

Visit a brewery or coffee shop

Grab some friends and get some drinks the second you see rain in the distance. Whether your drink of choice is a beer, coffee, or glass of water, you can brave the storm under a roof with good music and good company.

Eight-Foot Brewing, which opened July 28 in Cape Coral. The brewery specializes in small-batch beers and opened after three years of planning by husband and wife Roger and Alex Phelps.

Check out these breweries:

Millennial Brewing Company: 1811 Royal Palm Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Crazy Dingo Brewing Company: 8500 Penzance Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912

Coastal Dayz Brewing Company: 2161 McGregor Blvd E, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Fort Myers Brewing Company: 12811 Commerce Lakes Dr #28, Fort Myers, FL 33913

Botanical Brewing Company: 839 Miramar St., Cape Coral, FL 33904

Point Ybel Brewing Company: 16120 San Carlos Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Eight-Foot Brewing Company: 1520 SE 46th Lane, Cape Coral, FL 33904

Or maybe you prefer coffee instead:

Seed & Bean: 1520 Broadway #107, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Urban Buzz: 4413 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33904

The French Press: 5789 Cape Harbour Dr #101, Cape Coral, FL 33914

Cafe Flore: 8061 Dani Dr. Unit 110, Fort Myers, FL 33966

The House of Ride Nature: 2464 Second St., Fort Myers, FL 33901

The Perfect Cup: 4548 Pine Island Road, Matlacha, FL 33993

Vichino's Coffee and Wine Bar: 25987 S Tamiami Trail Unit 100, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Go scouting for new music at record shops

Record Trader 1 in Fort Myers will be participating in Record Store Day which will take place on Saturday. Record Trader 1 owner Ralph Tarantino expects long lines early in the morning and is opening his doors early to deal with crowds.

Are any music buffs looking for an excuse to search for some new tunes? Use the recent rainy weather to your advantage and score some records. Since it's typically a monsoon each afternoon, you'll (fortunately) have to kill some time really digging into each section to see what they have.

Check out these record shops:

Record Trader 1: 3091 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Joe's Record Exchange: 2439 First St, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Revolution Records: 1031 Cape Coral Pkwy E #101, Cape Coral, FL 33904

Beach Records: 15560 McGregor Blvd #8, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Stellar Records: 4204 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Or maybe you're a comic book collector instead

Live through favorite fictional characters as they, most likely, go through their story on a sunny day.

Even if you've never delved into the world of comics, many shops offer an array of genres and stories that are sure to pique your interest. Some also offer collectibles and games from you favorite stores (looking at any Funko Pop! collectors).

If you're extra lucky, maybe you'll wander in on a day a shop is having an event or card tournament. Cool Comics and Games in Cape Coral hosts weekly tournaments for Magic the Gathering, Pokemon TCG, Yu-Gi-Oh! and many more.

Sign up for an escape room

During the Dek's escape room, guests receive sandwiches, chips and drinks, which includes beer and alcohol.

When the weather outside is already dark and gloomy, might as well add to the potentially spooky vibes by signing up to be locked in a room you have to escape from.

In all honesty, escape rooms are a great way to pass the time and have fun on a rainy day. Most escape rooms offer different room themes, such as aliens, detectives, zombies, and murder mysteries. They can also range in difficulty depending on the group.

Check out a new restaurant

Is there a new restaurant that just opened on your list but you haven't had time to try it yet or it hasn't been the right time to check it out? Add it to your rainy day agenda, there's no better way to treat yourself on an otherwise gloomy day than to experience some new cuisine.

Go ahead and grab those tacos you were craving the other day or the waffles on Facebook you said looked delicious.

Need ideas on where to try? Here are the News-Press's most recent restaurant reviews and highlights:

