Fort Myers seafood restaurant named one of best in U.S. according to Yelp

The "Monstah Lobstah" roll from Cape Cod Fish Co. in south Fort Myers is enough to feed two to three hungry lobster lovers.

New Englanders in Southwest Florida will be happy to know a taste of home has been named to Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Seafood Spots 2024 list.

Cape Cod Fish Co., tucked away off Old McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers, landed at No. 38 overall.

The New England seafood shack-flavored restaurant has an impressive 4.6 out of 5 rating from 790 reviews.

Ever since Rhode Islander Joe Faria opened the “wicked good” seafood restaurant in the Iona neighborhood in September 2013, it’s been popular with visitors and locals alike.

The menu has New England favorites, from Rhode Island clam cakes and chowder to Atlantic cod fish & chips, “whole belly” clams and four different lobster rolls (classic, Connecticut, naked and monstah).

There are also clam rolls, salads, seafood baskets and tacos, and lobster dishes to name a few.

Cape Cod Fish is the only Southwest Florida restaurant to make the list.

Happy Snapper Seafood in Orlando is the state’s highest-ranked restaurant at No. 6. J Crab House in Kissimmee is next at No. 7.

Florida seafood restaurants in Jacksonville Beach, Miami, Indialantic, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Daytona Beach, Longboat Key also made the list.

Blue Seafood & Spirits in Virginia Beach was named best in the country with a 4.8 rating from 777 reviews. Bajamar Seafood & Tacos in Las Vegas and Holbox in Los Angeles round out the top 3.

Cape Cod Fish Co.'s Lobstah Grilled Cheese comes packed with bacon, tomato, lobster and two cheeses.

How was the list compiled?

According to the article, Yelp “identified businesses in the seafood category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘seafood,’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2001, and December 13, 2023. We included only 10 businesses per state for geographic diversity. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of December 15, 2023.”

Cape Cod Fish Co., 15501 Old McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers; (239) 313-6462; capecodfishfl.com or follow on Facebook

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyers.gannett

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Cod Fish in Fort Myers makes Yelp's best seafood spots in US list