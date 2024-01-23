More like Welp: Yelp ignores SW FL in Top 100 Places to Eat, so here's our favorites
Yelp just released its annual list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2024.
Might as well call it Welp for Southwest Florida.
While 13 Florida restaurants made the list, not one — as in zero, nada, nil — in Lee or even Collier County was mentioned.
No Liberty in Fort Myers with its small plate after small plate of pure delight.
No Sage on 47th in Cape Coral with its fun, chef-driven menu and most creative of creative craft cocktails.
No Next Door where flavors and textures collide from the amuse bouche of the day to the dreamy desserts in Cape Coral.
No Crow’s Nest Steakhouse on Captiva with a menu as spectacular as its intimate and upscale dining room with stunning Gulf views from every angle.
And, sigh, no Uncle Rico’s in Fort Myers which, according to The Washington Post, has the third-best New York-style pizza in the entire state of Florida.
Seems like Southwest Florida has a tough time cracking Yelp lists.
In March, just three in the area landed on its Top 100 Florida Restaurants for 2023 compilation.
Uncle Rico’s (at last!!!!) led the way at No. 57, followed by Organically Twisted in North Naples at 84 and Dixie Fish Co. on Fort Myers Beach sneaking in at 100.
If you care to venture out and try some of the restaurants that made the Top 100 in the U.S. list, some of the closer ones include Fratellino Ristorante, an upscale Miami restaurant that came in at No. 5; Mio’s Grill & Café, featuring Mediterranean food in St. Pete at No. 12; the Argentinian wine bar Bunbury in Miami at No. 56.; and Tampa’s Bayshore Mediterranean Grill at No. 75.
What does Yelp recommend in this area? According to the social-media site’s current best restaurants lists, here are the top three in the area based on submissions, ratings, review volume and community input.
Cape Coral
Stones Throw, 1339 Cape Coral Parkway E; (239) 291-3900; stonesthrowcc.com
High Tide Social House, 6095 Silver King Blvd.; (239) 341-4441; hightidesocialhouse.com
10 Twenty Five, 1025 Santa Barbara Blvd.; (239) 829-0407; 10twentyfive.net
Fort Myers
10 Twenty Five, 33 Patio Deleon; (239) 208-6903; 10twentyfive.net
Whiskey Creek Station, 11481 McGregor Blvd.; (239) 482-3241; whiskeycreekstation.com
Buckingham Farms, 12931 Orange River Blvd.; (239) 206-2303; buckinghamfarmsonline.com
Fort Myers Beach
Dixie Fish Co., 714 Fishermans Wharf; (239) 233-8837; dixiefishfmb.com
Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille, 708 Fishermans Wharf; (239) 765-9660; docfords.com
Cabanas Beach Bar & Grille, 2000 Estero Blvd.; (239) 765-7654; cabanasbeachbar.com
Matlacha
Blue Dog Bar & Grill, 4597 Pine Island Road NW; (239) 558-4970; bluedogmatlacha.com
Miceli's Waterfront Restaurant, 3930 Pine Island Road; (239) 282-8233; micelis.com
That BBQ Place, 4590 Pine Island Road NW; (239) 312-8557; thatbbqplace.com
Captiva
The Green Flash, 15183 Captiva Drive; (239) 472-3337; greenflashcaptiva.com
The Mucky Duck, 11546 Andy Rosse Lane SW; (239) 472-3434; muckyduck.com
The Shipyard, 1951 Captiva Drive; (239) 472-5161; shipyardcaptiva.com
Sanibel
Doc Ford’s, 2500 Island Inn Road; (239) 472-8311; docfords.com
Coconuts, 2255 W Gulf Drive; Casa Ybel is currently closed from Hurricane Ian
MudBugs Cajun Kitchen, 1473 Periwinkle Way; (239) 472-2221; mudbugssanibel.com
Estero
Oak & Stone, 10191 Estero Town Commons Place; (239 217-1820; oakandstone.com
The Cave, 9250 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Suite 13; (239) 359-9025; thecaveswfl.com
Hooked Island Grill, 9924 Gulf Coast Main St., Suite A130 in Gulf Coast Town Center which is Fort Myers; (239) 313-7142; on Facebook
Bonita Springs
Fernandez the Bull, 3250 Bonita Beach Road SW, Unit 207; (239) 676-7978; fernandezthebull.com
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille, 5370 Bonita Beach Road; (239) 676-7777; coconutjacks.com
The Bohemian Restaurant, 27975 Old 41 Road, Suite 104; (239) 451-9619; thebohemianbonita.com
