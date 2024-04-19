Racial equity focus puts juvenile program in Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare’s crosshairs

A summer program designed to support youth in the Tarrant County Juvenile Services system has been discontinued after Judge Tim O’Hare raised questions about the program’s advocacy for racial equity.

O’Hare attended a meeting of the Tarrant County Juvenile Board on Wednesday and called attention to the Big Thought for Creative Solutions Summer Program after reading information on the organization’s website. He raised concern that the program was “politicizing our children.”

O’Hare read two statements on the website that said: “We advocate on issues and policy changes related to racial and economic equity,” and, “We position youth as equal partners in the enhancement and expansion of Big Thought direct to youth programs so that programs are more effective and established with a racial equity lens.”

Some judges on the board shared O’Hare’s concerns. They asked to see the program’s curriculum and for additional time to learn more about the program before a vote.

Bennie Medlin, director and chief juvenile probation officer for Tarrant County Juvenile Services, said a vote was needed Wednesday if the program was to begin in the summer. The next board meeting is not until July 17.

The board voted overwhelmingly to discontinue the program.

The program has been a part of the Tarrant County Juvenile Services for three years.

Big Thought is a nonprofit organization located in Dallas that has existed for over 30 years, integrating arts and cultural performances into classrooms, summer learning and juvenile justice intervention. It has a partnership with Fort Worth ISD for work at the Metro Opportunity School to help students with discipline and academic achievement.

Creative Solutions is a program by Big Thought that uses visual, performing and digital arts to help youth in the juvenile justice system tap into their inherent potential by improving job skills, promoting a positive self-image and increasing social and emotional development, according to Big Thought’s website.

Big Thought offers its program at no cost for Tarrant County Juvenile Services.

A representative of Big Thought could not be reached for comment.

O’Hare spoke during the Juvenile Board meeting about a vote by the Tarrant County commissioners last year against giving state funds to Girls Inc., a nonprofit that helps nearly 20,000 girls in Tarrant County every year with health, education opportunities and workforce preparedness. It has operated in Tarrant County since 1976 and primarily focuses its work in Northside and Diamond Hill.

At the time, O’Hare said he disagreed with the ideology behind the organization, including its support for gender transition with children, removing the stigma around abortion and other items that O’Hare said could be interpreted as anti-police.

In a Tarrant County commissioner meeting in October, O’Hare said he disagreed with the county funding an organization “so deeply ideological and encourages the children that they are teaching to go advocate for social change.”

Estella Williams, Fort Worth NAACP president, said O’Hare’s lack of knowledge about the value of programs like Girls Inc. and Big Thought is disappointing.

Williams said O’Hare should take time to understand the diversity of the people he represents and the programs helping them.

“The bottom line is when you don’t know then, instead of you making the assumption, then you should try and learn,” Williams said. “For him to make those assumptions about Girls Inc., how sad is that?”