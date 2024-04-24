Quincy city councilor wants to be the Republican to unseat Elizabeth Warren

QUINCY – City Council President and newly registered Republican Ian Cain announced his run for U.S. Senate on Wednesday morning, hoping to unseat two-term Democrat Elizabeth Warren.

"I'm running to usher in a new generation of leadership, where leaders embrace the innovation economy and the new digital world, where they focus on collaboration instead of divisiveness, and where they strive for results, not celebrity," Cain said in a video message announcing his campaign.

Cain, 41, registered as a Republican in February after about four years in the Democratic Party. He has described his positions as “pro-business” and “small government.”

In January, he was sworn in as Quincy’s first Black and openly gay council president. He was elected Ward 3 city councilor in 2015.

In 2019, Cain founded QUBIC Labs, a nonprofit incubator for blockchain technology startups.

In addition to his time on city council, Cain's political experience includes two internships for Massachusetts Democrat Stephen Lynch, first in the State House and then in the House of Representatives.

Cain will join Swansea Republican John Deaton in the race to unseat Warren.

Election information provided by the Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin can be found through the office website.

When are the 2024 elections in Massachusetts

Primary election: Sept. 3

General election: Nov. 5

How to register: Mass. voter registration guide: How to check voter registration status, what to know

Massachusetts 2024 primary election dates to remember

Massachusetts holds its statewide primary in September. Included on the 2024 ballot will be candidates for one U.S. Senate seat as well as candidates for U.S. representative, governor's council, state Senate, state House of Representatives, registrar of deeds, clerk of courts and county commissioners in certain counties.

Aug. 24 is the voter registration deadline, and the last day for changing party affiliation. It is also the first day of the in-person early voting period.

Aug. 26 is the last day to apply for a mail ballot.

Aug. 30 is the last day of early, in-person voting.

Sept. 3 is the state primary. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dates to remember ahead of the 2024 Massachusetts General Election

Oct. 19 is the first day of early, in-person voting.

Oct. 26 is the voter registration deadline.

Oct. 29 is the last day to apply for a mail ballot.

Nov. 1 is the last day of early, in-person voting.

Nov. 5 is the general election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Republican Ian Cain runs to unseat Elizabeth Warren in US Senate