Elizabeth Warren election: Quincy City Council president files papers for US Senate run

QUINCY − City Council President Ian Cain filed paperwork the Federal Election Commission on Monday, April 1, clearing the way for a possible U.S. Senate run. The filing was a necessary step to gain ballot access in November, but according to a representative, Cain will not formally announce his decision until later this month.

"Getting on the ballot is an undertaking in Massachusetts, so we want to get things prepped and not lose any time," said campaign organizer Rebecca Schieber.

If he decides to run, the 41-year-old Republican would challenge two-term Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Quincy City Council President Ian Cain speaking at a Martin Luther King Day event. Cain filed his candidacy for US Senate on April 1.

Cain was first elected Ward 3 City Councilor in 2016. This year, he became the city's first Black and gay Council President. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Boston College and an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business in 2013.

In his professional life, Cain is a co-founder of QUBIC Labs, a Quincy nonprofit that supports startups in the fields of finance and civic technologies. He is also President of the Highpoint Group.

In addition to his time on city council, Cain's political experience includes two internships for Massachusetts Democrat Stephen Lynch, first in the State House and then in the House of Representatives.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy's Ian Cain files for US Senate run against Elizabeth Warren