Who will be Pueblo's next Student of the Week? Vote here by March 28

Two outstanding Pueblo South High School seniors were nominated by their school to be recognized in the Pueblo Chieftain's Student of the Week feature and poll.

The Chieftain's Student of the Week is a way to highlight the achievements of high school students throughout Pueblo County. Students are nominated by their schools and by community members for their demonstrated excellence in and out of the classroom.

From March 25 to March 28, readers will have the opportunity to crown the next Student of the Week by voting in a poll at the bottom of the page. In last week's poll, Pueblo West High School senior Bradie Menegatti was crowned Student of the Week. This week's winner will be announced on March 29.

Here are this week's nominees.

Julia Simony

Julia Simony, Pueblo South High School

Julia Simony has been a been a proud member of the Colts cheer team since her freshman year. In addition to lettering in cheer, the Colt Nation senior has run varsity cross country and track. Simony also has made the academic honor role, participated in Junior Achievement, Neumann Club and is a member of her school's Italian Honor Society. After she graduates as a Colt, she is set to attend Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

Colby Wyatt

Colby Wyatt, Pueblo South High School

Colby Wyatt will attend the University of Colorado in Boulder already having college credit from three successfully taken Advanced Placement tests. He has made the honor roll in every semester of high school and won the statewide SkillsUSA Best Television Video Production competition. He currently leads Colt Nation as student body president and Environmental Club vice president. Wyatt also has volunteered with Junior Achievement.

