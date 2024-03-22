Bradie Menegatti is the Pueblo Chieftain's Student of the Week

Bradie Menegatti, a Pueblo West High School junior, has been voted the Pueblo Chieftain's Student of the Week.

Menegatti is one of the best high jumpers in the nation — that's right, the nation. She soared over a 5'8.75'' clearance to earn second place at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston earlier this month. The Cyclone junior also participates in the long jump and was the South Central League volleyball MVP in 2023. Menegatti also excels academically, earning a spot on the Pueblo Community College president's list for fall 2023.

Bradie Menegatti participates in the high jump competition at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Nationals, held March 7 to 10, in Boston

From March 18 to March 21, Menegatti and two other high-achieving students were featured in a Chieftain website poll. Menegatti received over 55% of the votes cast.

Here were the other nominees.

Maurice Austin

Maurice Austin, Pueblo South High School

Basketball fans know Maurice Austin as the 2023 Colorado 5A Player of the Year, but the South senior's athletic accolades only tell part of the story. Austin maintains a 3.9 unweighted GPA, is enrolled in two college courses, and will soon be attending his sixth consecutive academic awards assembly. He has volunteered with community organizations like Junior Achievement and is committed to being a positive role model for younger students.

Cristopher Flores

Cristopher Flores, Pueblo South High School

Cristopher Flores, a four-year participant in South's video production program, won a second-place award in the state SkillsUSA TV and Video Production category last year. He also is a recipient of the Tim Graham Selflessness Award, four academic letters, four track and field letters and two football letters. Flores also participates in concurrent enrollment classes — making the president's list at PCC.

