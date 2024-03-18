Who will be Pueblo's next Student of the Week? Vote here by March 21

Three outstanding Pueblo-area students are featured in the latest edition of the Pueblo Chieftain's Student of the Week.

The Chieftain received nominations from two high schools this week: Pueblo South and Pueblo West. Ariana Leon-Mendoza, a senior from Pueblo East High School, was the winner of last week's poll. Nominees featured in this week's poll set the standard for excellence both inside and outside of the classroom.

From March 18 to March 21, readers will have the opportunity to read about this week's selection of students and vote in the poll at the bottom of this page. Here are this week's nominees.

Pueblo South's Maurice Austin directs teammates during a game against Pueblo East at the Southwest Motors Event Center on Thursday, February 2, 2024.

Maurice Austin, Pueblo South High School

Basketball fans know Maurice Austin as the 2023 Colorado 5A Player of the Year, but the South senior's athletic accolades only tell part of the story. Austin maintains a 3.9 unweighted GPA, is enrolled in two college courses, and will soon be attending his sixth consecutive academic awards assembly. He has volunteered with community organizations like Junior Achievement and is committed to being a positive role model for younger students.

Cristopher Flores

Cristopher Flores, Pueblo South High School

Cristopher Flores, a four-year participant in South's video production program, won a second-place award in the state SkillsUSA TV and Video Production category last year. He also is a recipient of the Tim Graham Selflessness Award, four academic letters, four track and field letters and two football letters. Flores also participates in concurrent enrollment classes — making the president's list at Pueblo Community College.

Bradie Menegatti participates in the high jump competition at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Nationals, held March 7 to 10, in Boston

Bradie Menegatti, Pueblo West High School

Bradie Menegatti is one of the best high jumpers in the nation — that's right, the nation. She soared over a 5'8.75'' clearance to earn second place at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston earlier this month. The Cyclone junior also participates in the long jump and was the South Central League volleyball MVP in 2023. Menegatti also excels academically, earning a spot on the PCC president's list for fall 2023.

Vote here for the Student of the Week

Wish Week: Make-a-Wish Week returns: How you can help make a Pueblo 6-year-old's dream come true

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached at JBartolo@gannett.com. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Vote here for the Pueblo Chieftain's Student of the Week