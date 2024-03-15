Make-a-Wish Week returns: How you can help make a Pueblo 6-year-old's dream come true

Poppy Pino, a 6-year-old fan of Disney's "Moana" and the San Francisco 49ers football team, wishes to visit the Disney Aulani Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii.

Students from Pueblo County High School recently kicked off a week-long Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraiser to help make Poppy's dream come true. County students, staff and community members have collected donations for Make-A-Wish Colorado since the 2017-18 academic year.

Poppy was born with brain malformations, began having seizures at four months old and has been diagnosed with infantile spasms — a rare form of epilepsy. Despite Poppy having health challenges and enduring multiple hospital stays, the Pino family maintains a positive outlook on life.

Pueblo County High School students and staff pose with 6-year-old Poppy Pino and her family during the kick-off of Wish Week 2024.

"We have decided that Poppy's story will not be doom and gloom," Poppy's father, Carlin Pino, said during a March 14 assembly at Pueblo County High School. "Poppy's story will be positivity and it will be overcoming obstacles."

Carlin and his wife Samantha have three children: Poppy, 15-year-old Tegen, and one-month-old Madelynn. "Moana," an animated film following the adventurous daughter of an ancient Polynesian village chief, has long been a comfort to Poppy — especially when things get tough.

"We've watched Moana probably 100,000 times it seems like... It's something she likes and for whatever reason, it relaxes her," Carlin told the Chieftain.

In addition to watching "Moana" and the San Francisco 49ers, Poppy enjoys spending time with Rory, her Irish Terrier. Her favorite color is purple. Her favorite foods are Chick-Fil-A, Goldfish crackers and mac and cheese. She also enjoys going on truck rides and rides in her wheelchair.

"She likes the motion," Carlin said. "We do laps around the house in her wheelchair every day."

During "Wish Week," which lasts until Wednesday, March 20, students and community members will have multiple opportunities to make donations to help make the wishes of Poppy and other "wish kids" like her, come true.

Here's how and where you can donate to the cause:

Purchases of a Make-A-Wish T-shirt, star, or bracelet from Pueblo County High School, 1050 35th Lane.

A March 18 "Wish Dish Night" at Texas Roadhouse, 4707 Dillion Drive, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A March 18 food truck night at Pueblo County High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A March 19 Wish Dish Night at Culver's, 2285 W. Pueblo Blvd., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The "Miracle Minute" in which freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors compete to see who can raise the most cash during the March 20 Make-A-Wish Assembly.

Online donations to Make-A-Wish Colorado at wish.org/colorado

A "Wish Well" has been painted to celebrate Wish Week at Pueblo County High School

Last year, Pueblo County High School raised nearly $30,000 for Make-A-Wish. More information about Make-A-Wish Colorado can be found by visiting wish.org/colorado, or by following the @wishcolorado Facebook, Instagram and X pages.

