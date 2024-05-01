PSP: Car ignites on fire due to dry leaves

CHESTNUT HILL TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a car ignited on fire due to dry leaves near the exhaust.

State police report a car went up in flames on the side of Effort-Neola Road near the intersection of Little Mexico Road in Chestnuthill Twp, Monroe County.

The driver returned to his car from a hike, turned it on, and according to the trooper on the scene, the heat from the exhaust lit the dry leaves on fire next to it.

Troopers said the fire spread to the back of the vehicle and the rest quickly caught on fire.

The driver was not harmed in the fire. West End Fire responded to put out the flames and kept it from spreading into nearby woods.

