Protester vows not to vacate Columbia's campus encampment in support of Gaza ahead of university warning to clear out.

Protesters vowed Monday not to vacate the campus encampment in support of Gaza ahead of Columbia University’s deadline to clear out.

“If we are truly standing in solidarity with Gaza, we have to be a little bit more brave,” one protester said at the encampment. “Even though it’s very scary ... we are part of an historic moment right now.”

The university earlier in the day warned students at the encampment, which has been ongoing for most of the last two weeks, that they could face disciplinary action if they do not leave. Students have been camping out, demanding that the university condemn Israel’s offensive in Gaza and divest from companies that they say are helping fund Israel’s attacks, which has led to a humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

“If we are truly standing in solidarity with Gaza, we have to be a little bit more brave and not be so focused on our own research and TA shifts and everything,” the protester said. “Yesterday, we had incredible, incredible scholars, and faith leaders, and activists, and organizers from all over the world and all over this country come to this encampment, which is sacred ground now. It is truly sacred ground. We have claimed it back from this oppressive institution and made it a people's space. And the people are what make this university.”