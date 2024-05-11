Prosecutors in court to force Millville owner of seized pit bulls to pay vet costs

BRIDGETON — New Jersey prosecutors want money from the owner of two young pit bulls for veterinary care received since their seizure last month in raids against an alleged major dog fighting ring based in Cumberland County.

Roosevelt Hart, 29, of East Broad Street in Millville, has been ordered to appear in the matter on Monday, May 13 in Cumberland County Superior Court. The state is demanding Hart pay $3,024.88 cents.

According to the civil complaint filed on April 22 against Hart, the state seized a total of 128 pit bulls in the raids from multiple defendants. Hart was among eight people criminally charged by state authorities.

Deputy Attorney General Andre R. Araujo states that Hart is the only defendant refusing to surrender ownership of their dogs to the Humane Society of the United States. Both his dogs are male, American pit bull terriers, with one about 9 weeks old and one about 18 months old.

The civil complaint states Hart in March had been observed leaving his Millville apartment. Hart allegedly drove with a dog he placed in a crate to a compound on the 5300 block of Route 49 in Maurice River Township.

The Humane Society of the United States cares for over 120 dogs and puppies after assisting in their rescue from an alleged dogfighting operation in Maurice River Township on April 3, 2024.

“Additionally, the investigation recovered footage and other indicia that one or more fighting dogs owned by Hart were being trained at the compound,” Araujo states.

The complaint states that two days after they were taken a veterinarian assessed the younger pit bull as underweight at 15.6 pounds, testing positive for hookworm, showing signs of mild dehydration, and with long nails.

The doctor said the second pit bull, weighing 52.6 pounds, had an infected right ear, an open laceration on the tip of his nose, and scarring on his face and legs.

The complaint states that Hart would cease being responsible for medical costs once he turns ownership over to the Humane Society. Judge James Swift will hear the case against Hart.

The New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice Investigators and New Jersey State Police led the raids. Search warrants were executed at two Cumberland properties, including Hart’s residence, as well as at one property in Atlantic County.

The Office of the Attorney General alleges Hart as a kennel partner in training.

The filing of criminal charges are not proof of guilt. Hart is free on bail.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey 36 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: N.J. prosecutors ask judge to order pit bulls owner to pay vet bills