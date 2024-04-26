Some seized fighting dogs may lose legs, vets fear

MAURICE RIVER TWP. — Veterinarians believe several dogs rescued from an alleged dog fighting operation here may need amputations, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

“X-rays revealed that several dogs have fractures that have not healed appropriately; this indicates broken bones that have gone untreated and healed out of place,” spokeswoman Kirsten Peek said Tuesday.

Peek said the dogs are on medications to help with pain and inflammation. One dog, now called "Freddie," already was missing a front leg and his other paw was seriously injured.

The Humane Society has made some videos for public viewing regarding these animals. Access one video on "Freddie" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adBgDIT8DoE.

State officials said more than 120 dogs were turned over to the Humane Society after they were found in April 3 raids by New Jersey State Police and federal agriculture personnel along with society members. The animals remain at a temporary shelter under care from society veterinarians.

“Many of the dogs are covered in scars, some had untreated wounds, and several pregnant and nursing mothers were found to be emaciated,” Peek said.

This nursing female and her pups are among more than 120 dogs and puppies The Humane Society of the United States is caring for after assisting in their rescue on April 3, 2024 from an alleged dogfighting operation in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County.

Peek said treating the animals has priority over finding them homes. The society uses specialized veterinarians from out of the area as well as veterinarians from the community because of the scope of the work.

Peek said none of the animals has had to be euthanized.

"These dogs have endured a lot in terms of trauma and veterinary challenges, and we have been focused on addressing their immediate needs while providing expert care, TLC, and a safe place to decompress," Peek said. "We are still learning about any behavioral challenges among this population, but we are dedicated to evaluating each dog as an individual in partnership with veterinary behaviorists."

An affidavit from state police said two dead dogs were found in a pit at the raided property off Route 49. The compound is owned by Bruce Low Sr. and Terri A. Low, according to state police.

The state Office of the Attorney General filed numerous charges against eight people, including 67-year-old Terri A. Low.

A spokesman said defendants are free on bail pending trial. The filing of criminal charges is not proof of guilt.

Freddie is a seriously injured, three-legged dog New Jersey authorities rescued in a raid April 3, 2024 Maurice River Township, Cumberland County. The Humane Society of the United States is caring for more than 120 rescued dogs and puppies.

A hearing is tentatively set for May 21 in Cumberland County Superior Court, according to a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General.

