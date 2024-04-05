Cumberland County dog-fighting charges to be announced

TRENTON — The state's top law enforcement officer on Friday is expected to announce charges related to a dog-fighting ring in Cumberland County.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin will hold a press conference at 10 a.m., his office said Thursday night.

Participants are expected to include Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

App used to transmit videos: Dogfighting charges brought against men from Clayton, Bridgeton

Also scheduled to attend are an agent from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a representative of the Animal Rescue Team of the Humane Society of the United States.

The press conference will be live-streamed from the Hughes Justice Complex in Trenton.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Attorney General Matthew Platkin will discuss Cumberland County case