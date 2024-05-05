Proposed bill would hurt transgender people, their families in S.C.

A recent video from the ACLU of South Carolina tells the story of a young trans person whose entire family is working to help him transition. This is a story we at Pride Link know well.

In the Upstate there are families just like this who are giving their all so their children can lead happy and healthy lives. Unfortunately, there are barriers in our state that make raising a transgender child difficult. Even with all the love and care in the world, there are people in power who lack empathy for the trans community.

This is a call to empathy. Young people in South Carolina deserve lawmakers who will listen and help them even if they don’t understand their gender journey. You don’t have to know everything to care for a child’s wellbeing. Can you imagine what it feels like to have not just your healthcare, but your very existence as a subject of debate? What if lawmakers decided to deny your child essential healthcare that makes them feel safe and well? S.C. House bill H. 4624 would do just that. It would ban gender-affirming healthcare for people under age 18, and it is dangerous.

Pride Link is an organization based in the Upstate and since our founding we have helped many young people. LGBTQ+ people deserve safety and freedom. Bills like H. 4624 are harmful to our state, but especially young people.

We have one message to lawmakers: Give young LGBTQ+ people a chance to thrive in South Carolina; don't pass legislation that would hurt them. H. 4624 would hurt transgender people and families in South Carolina. Please don’t let that happen.

Courtney Thomas

The writer is the board chair for Pride Link.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: S.C. bill on gender-affirming health care is dangerous; here's why