Procession route announced for fallen Ada County deputy. Here’s a map, traffic impacts

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the procession route for Tobin Bolter, the sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, with the indoor service being reserved for Bolter’s family, friends and law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Community members will be allowed to observe from the Ford Idaho Center’s outdoor amphitheater, and the service will also be live-streamed on the Sheriff’s Office YouTube channel.

A procession is scheduled to take Bolter’s body from Idaho 55 and State Street in Eagle at around 12:30 p.m. to the Ford Idaho Center.

“We encourage the community to line the procession route to show support for Deputy Bolter and his family,” the Sheriff’s Office said earlier this week.

The office also noted Friday that the procession will likely cause significant traffic congestion and delays along the route.

Here’s the planned route and where traffic delays can be expected:

The procession will begin near Idaho 55 and State Street in Eagle.

It will travel west on State Street to Star Road and then turn south onto Star Road.

The procession will continue traveling south on Star Road and then turn west onto Chinden Boulevard (U.S. 20/26).

The procession will continue down Chinden (U.S. 20/26) to Can Ada Road, where it will turn southward.

Continuing south on Can Ada Road, the procession will turn east on Franklin Road and continue to the entrance of the Ford Idaho Center.

“We encourage citizens along the route to listen to directions and to stand in safe places along the roadway,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The stretch of roadway on Star Road between (West) Joplin and Chinden does not have safe places to stand; please avoid standing along this road.”