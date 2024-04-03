Pritzker calls for improved training for Prison Review Board following fatal stabbing

Further changes could be coming to Illinois Prison Review Board, a state agency recently seeing its chairman and a board member step down.

The governor's office announced the resignations of chair Donald Shelton and board member LeAnn Miller last week, following a controversial decision to grant parole to a Chicago man with a history of domestic violence.

Crosetti Brand, released by the review board from Stateville Correctional Center last month, is now facing charges for allegedly stabbing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and killing her 11-year-old son.

Entrance to the State of Illinois Prisoner Review Board building Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Miller led the hearing allowing for Brand's release, per the governor's office, which found evidence that he violated his parole to be insufficient. Gov. JB Pritzker supports the decision to step down by Miller, a Republican he appointed in 2021 for the board, and is calling for change following the altercation.

"I think that the changes that are necessary here are evident in the fact that the panel didn’t take into consideration enough the domestic violence history of this particular prisoner," Pritzker said in an unrelated press conference on Monday.

Pritzker added the board now composed of 11 members — seven Democrats, three Republicans and one independent — will have enhanced domestic violence training "to make sure that this never happens again."

Republicans claim Pritzker mismanagement

While Pritzker advocates for improved training, Republicans are calling for a broader overhaul of the board and pointing the blame on the Democratic governor.

Legislation yet to be filed would establish a qualifications standard to be eligible to serve on the board and immediately notify victims if a prisoner is released early. Raising the qualifications, requiring a minimum of 20 years of working in the criminal justice system, Senate Republican Leader John Curran said would effectively "tie the governor's hands" as he selects replacements.

"Requiring the governor to actually find people with broad based experience in the criminal justice system will elevate the board as a whole," Curran, R-Downers Grove, said in a press conference on Tuesday.

At the same time, Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, is targeting penalty enhancement for those violate the terms of an order of protection. First-time offenders would now face a Class 4 felony and subsequent violations would jump to a Class 3 felony — a potential prison sentence of five to 10 years.

The reality of these proposals becoming law would require bipartisan support, where Democrats hold super-majorities in both the House and Senate. As Curran notes, penalty enhancement has often not been supported by the other side of aisle.

Alex Gough, a Pritzker spokesperson, said in an email that much of the Senate Republicans' proposal is already in practice. Further conversations are also ongoing between the review board and Illinois Department of Corrections to review current procedures and make any necessary changes in the reporting process for domestic violence cases.

"As always, Governor Pritzker appreciates any good faith effort to increase the Prisoner Review Board’s capability and attract qualified candidates for appointment and confirmation," the spokesperson said.

Finding replacements

Sen. Laura Murphy, D-Des Plaines, the chair of the Senate Executive Appointments Committee, is seen on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Springfield.

The two resignations now leave the board with four open seats that Pritzker needs to need to appoint, and the Senate needs to confirm. No such appointees have been made in the week since the resignations.

Having a full board of 15 members has been a challenge for the governor with Capitol News Illinois reporting it having only six members in the spring of 2022. It can also take years for a vacancy to be confirmed by the Senate, Miller getting approval nearly 18 months after Pritzker's appointment.

Pritzker said on Monday that politics have pushed people away from wanting to serve, a characterization that Curran rebuked.

“Here we have the Prisoner Review Board and (Department of Corrections) both complicit in the death of a child and the governor talks about a process being political,” he said. “Please, it's nonsense.”

