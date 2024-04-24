Prime suspect in Madeline Soto’s death set to appear in court Wednesday

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Wednesday for Stephan Sterns.

Investigators consider him the prime suspect in the death of Madeline Soto.

The teenager disappeared in late February and was found dead days later in a wooded area in Saint Cloud.

Watch: ‘I miss her so much’: Madeline Soto’s biological father speaks out about death, disappearance

Sterns is expected in court on charges related to child sex abuse.

There are still no charges for the death of Madeline as law enforcement continues its investigation.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening that Madeline Soto’s body has been found. Investigators said Osceola County deputies found the missing 13-year-old girl’s body at about 4:30 p.m. in a wooded area along Hickory Tree Road.

Detectives believe Stephan Sterns killed 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Monday morning at a Kissimmee apartment complex.

Investigators discovered the body of 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Friday afternoon.

Investigators discovered the body of 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Friday afternoon.

Investigators discovered the body of 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Friday afternoon.

Sources say that Maddie’s body was found in rural St. Cloud near Hickory Tree Road.

Police and deputies canvassed the area of Osceola County for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

The Kissimmee Police Department will handle the search for Madeline Soto, said Chief Betty Holland.

The sheriff said the efforts will now shift to recovering her body.

Sheriff John Mina said he is confident that she is dead, and recovery efforts will continue.

Members of the community will gather to pray for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

Deputies in Orange County said 13-year-old Madeline Soto has been missing since Monday morning. And now, her mother’s boyfriend is in jail on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sex abuse material. Stephan Sterns was supposed to go before an Orange County judge Thursday morning but refused to be in court.

More than 50 members of the Orange County Emergency Response Team looked for the 13-year-old in various areas as our detectives continued their investigation.

More than 50 members of the Orange County Emergency Response Team looked for the 13-year-old in various areas as our detectives continued their investigation.

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday confirmed that the body of Madeline Soto, 13, has been located.

Just days after Sterns spoke exclusively to Channel 9, he was arrested and eventually charged with 60 counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 and lewd or lascivious molestation.

Sterns, the boyfriend of Madeline Soto’s mother, was the last person seen with the 13-year-old.

Read: ‘We already called 3 times’: 911 calls shed light on how the search for Madeline Soto began

The jury trial for the sex abuse charges is expected to begin on May 13.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: Madeline Soto case: Medical Examiner’s Office says it can’t release autopsy report

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.