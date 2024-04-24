Prime suspect in Madeline Soto’s death set to appear in court Wednesday

Nvidia is acquiring Run:ai, a Tel Aviv-based company that makes it easier for developers and operations teams to manage and optimize their AI hardware infrastructure, for an undisclosed sum. Ctech reported earlier this morning the companies were in "advanced negotiations" that could see Nvidia pay upwards of $1 billion for Run:ai. Nvidia says that it'll continue to offer Run:ai’s products "under the same business model" and invest in Run:ai's product roadmap as part of Nvidia's DGX Cloud AI platform, which gives companies access to the infrastructure and software needed to train models for generative and other forms of AI.
All-around, highly generalizable generative AI models were the name of the game once, and they arguably still are. Case in point: Snowflake, the cloud computing company, today unveiled Arctic LLM, a generative AI model that's described as "enterprise-grade." Available under an Apache 2.0 license, Arctic LLM is optimized for "enterprise workloads," including generating database code, Snowflake says, and is free for research and commercial use.
Diddo is an API for streaming services and other platforms to integrate shoppable video, enabling consumers to buy their favorite characters' clothing and accessories directly on their screens. The company announced Wednesday that it raised $2.8 million in seed funding. Diddo was founded in late 2022 by Rishi Nair, Ryan Sullivan, and Pamela Chen.
India's central bank on Wednesday ordered Kotak Mahindra Bank to immediately cease onboarding new customers via its online and mobile banking channels, and to stop issuing fresh credit cards, citing serious deficiencies in the bank's IT systems and risk management practices. Kotak Mahindra Bank is India's fourth most valuable bank. The lender, also an investor in many startups, additionally works with many fintech firms to extend credit to SMEs and MSMEs as well as to issue co-branded credit cards.
Conversational AI platform Parloa has nabbed $66 million in a Series B round, a year after it raised $21 million from a swathe of European investors to propel its international growth. It says this hub helped it sign up "several Fortune 200 companies" in the region. For the latest round, Parloa has secured Altimeter Capital as lead backer, a U.S.-based VC firm notable for its investments in the likes of Uber, Airbnb, Snowflake, Twilio and HubSpot.
Tesla's been undergoing some major changes, and now we have a sense of why: The company says it is upending its product roadmap because of "pressure" on EV sales. The new and accelerated plan now includes "more affordable models" that the company claims will be launched next year. Or if Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to be believed -- and that's a big bet considering his track record with timelines -- possibly as early as the end of 2024.
Tesla profits fell 55% to $1.13 billion in the first quarter from the same year-ago period as a protracted EV price-cutting strategy and "several unforeseen challenges" cut into the automaker’s bottom line. Tesla reported revenue of $21.3 billion in the first quarter, a 9% drop from the first quarter of 2023. Tesla reported operating income of $1.2 billion in the first quarter, a 54% decrease from the same year-ago period.