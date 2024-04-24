Primary election wrapup for Franklin County and Pennsylvania

Franklin County Democrats and Republicans didn’t have a lot of local choices on their ballots in the April 23 primary election, but there will be races in November.

In addition, primary voters across Pennsylvania narrowed the field in some of the statewide contests.

Chad Reichard, left, and Chad Murray greeted voters outside Grace Bible Church, an Antrim Township polling place, during the primary election on Tuesday, April 23. Reichard won the Republican nomination for the 90th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, while Murray campaigned for his GOP opponent Janon ‘Jay’ Gray.

The sole contested position in Franklin County in the primary is the only one where there isn’t likely to be a race in the general election. In the southern part of the county, Chad Reichard defeated Janon “Jay” Gray for the Republican nomination for the 90th Legislative District seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives being vacated by Paul Schemel. There was no Democratic candidate, so Reichard is the presumptive choice to replace Schemel.

Franklin County by the numbers

Overall, Franklin County saw a turnout of 27.7%, with 23,583 of 85,036 registered voters casting ballots in-person or by mail.

The party breakdown was:

Republicans, 28.39% (17,523 of 61,717)

Democrats 25.99% (6,060 of 23,319)

Here are the Franklin County vote totals for the local candidates, uncontested in the primary, who will face off in November:

U.S. House of Representatives

13th Congressional District

Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin and Perry counties

Democrat Beth Farnham: 5,512

Republican (incumbent) John Joyce: 16,065

Pennsylvania Senate:

33rd Senatorial District

All of Franklin and Adams counties

Democrat Cameron Schroy: 5,613

Republican (incumbent) Doug Mastriano: 15,675

Pennsylvania House of Representatives:

89th Legislative District

Borough of Chambersburg, Greene, Guilford and Hamilton townships

Democrat Noah Kreischer: 2,868

Republican (incumbent) Rob Kauffman: 6,598

81st Legislative District

Fannett, Letterkenny, Lurgan, Metal, Southampton and St. Thomas townships, Borough of Orrstown, Franklin portion Borough of Shippensburg, as well as part of Huntingdon County.

Democrat Sean Steeg: 716

Republican (incumbent) Rich Irvin: 2,517

What happened in the primary statewide?

Tuesday’s primary also set the stage general election for a variety of statewide offices.

U.S. Senator

Democrat Robert P. Casey Jr., the incumbent, and Republican Dave McCormick were the only names on the ballot for U.S. Senator and continue their race in the general election.

Pennsylvania Attorney General

Eugene DePasquale came out on top of a field of five Democrats running for attorney general, while David Sunday bested one other candidate to become the Republican nominee.

Pennsylvania Auditor General

Democrat Malcolm Kenyatta was the top vote-getter of the two candidates seeking to be auditor general and will take on incumbent Republican Timothy DeFoor, unopposed in the primary, in November.

Pennsylvania Treasurer

Erin McClelland, one of two candidates, got the Democratic nod for state treasurer, while Stacy Garrity, the Republican incumbent, was the sole name on the GOP ballot.

