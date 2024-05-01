A Primanti sandwich was named 'Coolest Thing Made in Pa.' What it beat in victory

It’s official: A Primanti sandwich has been deemed the Coolest Thing Made in Pa. in 2024 in a bracket-style competition by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

In the online voting, which concluded on April 11, Primanti Brothers beat out Reese's Cups in the finals to take home the title.

"We're real excited to get that nod from folks again this year," said Ryan Wilkinson, vice president of marketing for Primanti Brother's. "We're looking forward to continuing to deliver what's made us special for more than 90 years. We got an endless future ahead of us, so we're going to keep doing it."

The championship title did not come easy for Primanti Brothers. This year’s competition included 64 made-in-Pennsylvania products.

A tough race in Pennsylvania

Voting was open to the public to decide which Pennsylvania-made product was the most notable, from sandwiches to tools to pierogis and more.

Other popular Pennsylvania-made items that are well known in Erie included in this year’s bracket include:

Auntie Anne’s pretzels

Channellock pliers

Crayola crayons

Eat'n Park smiley cookies

Harley Davidson motorcycles

Listerine cool mint

Mrs. T’s pierogis

Peeps

PSU Creamery ice cream

Taylor Swift Eras Tour stage by Rock Lititz

Utz potato chips

Wabtec locomotive

Yuengling lager

The Wabtec locomotive represents Erie once again

The only Erie-made product to make the list was the Wabtec locomotive, which did not make it into the second round, losing out to Eat'n Park smiley cookies.

About the Primanti Brothers

As Erie does have a Primanti Brothers at 5800 Peach St., their sandwiches are well known to the area.

Primanti Brothers began as a small sandwich cart in Pittsburgh during the Great Depression. Created by Joe Primanti, the business later opened a storefront and continues to serve unique sandwiches today with more than 40 locations.

Should more Erie-made products be added to the bracket?

Erie has some well-known homemade products including sponge candy, pepperoni balls, Mighty Fine Donuts, Smith's hot dogs and more.

Perhaps some of those products will be on the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry's 2025 poll.

