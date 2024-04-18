President Joe Biden to visit Tampa next week

TALLAHASSEE — President Joe Biden is making a campaign stop in Tampa on Tuesday in his latest visit to the donor-rich Sunshine State.

More details about his visit, including whether he will be making public remarks, are forthcoming, according to a Biden campaign official.

Winning Florida in November seems an uphill battle for the president. A recent poll had former President Donald Trump winning the state by 15 points, and the former president has won the state twice already.

But the campaign believes it has a pathway to victory in the state based on the GOP’s “toxic political agenda,” including on abortion, according to a campaign memo obtained by NBC News this month.

A six-week abortion ban signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to take effect next month, but Florida voters will have a chance to overturn it with a constitutional amendment on the ballot in November.

During a stop in South Florida in January, Biden raised more than $6 million in a single fundraiser hosted by attorney Chris Korge, a longtime Democratic donor.

The president was most recently in Tampa in February last year, when he touted his accomplishments at the University of South Florida and tried to convince seniors that he was the candidate who could reduce health care costs.

In January, First Lady Jill Biden was in Palm Harbor for a campaign fundraiser.