President Biden, VP Harris raise millions at fundraiser in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris came to Raleigh to discuss healthcare on Tuesday, they also campaigned.

Biden spoke at the fundraiser at the Marriott Hotel downtown for roughly 20 minutes.

He told supporters Democrats will win North Carolina up and down the ticket.

Biden took shots at his Republican challenger and former President Donald Trump, including criticizing his handling of the pandemic. He called Trump’s vision for America one of “anger, hate, retribution.”

At the fundraiser, Harris said, “this is the most existential, consequential, and important election of our lifetime.”

In a statement about the visit, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley said:

“North Carolina voters delivered the Old North State for President Trump in 2016 and 2020 – and will proudly cast their ballots for him yet again this November. A visit by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will not change the fact that North Carolina families are suffering from out of control inflation, our border is wide open and the world is a more dangerous place than it was under President Trump.”

Governor Roy Cooper also spoke at the fundraiser saying, “It is all on the line this November.”

