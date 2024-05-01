President Biden to visit families of officers killed in Charlotte

President Joe Biden will visit Charlotte on Thursday to meet with the families of officers who were killed in an ambush this week in east Charlotte.

The president issued a statement Monday evening following the attack that left four officers dead and five more hurt.

“They are heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, rushing into harm’s way to protect us. We mourn for them and their loved ones,” Biden said on Monday. “And we pray for the recoveries of the courageous officers who were wounded. When a law enforcement officer puts on that shield in the morning and heads out the door, their family members dread the phone call – the very call that came today. It’s like losing a piece of your soul.”

Three members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks, North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections workers Sam Poloche and William “Alden” Elliott, were killed while serving a warrant at an east Charlotte home. CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer was critically wounded before he died at the hospital Monday, Chief Johnny Jennings said.

A source confirmed to Channel 9 that Biden will be visiting families in Charlotte on Thursday. Additional details about Biden’s visit haven’t been made public yet.

One shooting suspect was killed at the scene, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the incident is still in an active investigation.

