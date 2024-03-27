Prep & plan: Abilene hosts city-wide tornado drill

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A city-wide tornado drill is underway, scheduled for next week across Abilene.

The City of Abilene encourages residents to make a plan in the event of a tornado, sign up for emergency notifications, and participate in the drill on Wednesday, April 3.

Courtesy: City of Abilene

To sign up for notifications, you can text “ABITAYTX” to 99411 or follow this link to sign up for the city’s warning system, CodeRED.

You may also check in with the NWS Abilene-San Angelo Facebook page, and of course KTAB/KRBC meteorologists and weather alerts. Another option is to purchase an NOAA All-Hazards Radio.

The city-wide tornado drill will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3 via a mock tornado warning through CodeRED.

