Powerball numbers for May 22; NC Lottery numbers for May 22: Cash 5, Pick 4, more

The Powerball lottery jackpot rose in value as no one guessed the winning numbers this Wednesday, May 22.

The Saturday, May 25, Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $120 million, or a cash value of $56.4 million. Watch the drawing at 10:59 p.m.

Powerball numbers 5/22/24

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 5, 16, 18, 26 and 67, with a Powerball number of 4. The Power Play multiplier was x3.

Did anyone win Powerball 5/22/24? May 22 drawing jackpot results

Once again, no one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot of $102 million, or a cash payout of $47.8 million. There was one bigger win of $1 million in California.

Double Play numbers are 10, 12, 19, 21 and 67, with a Powerball number of 25. There were no major wins in Double Play.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize?

You only need to guess one number correctly to win a prize - but that number must be the Powerball number, which is worth a $4 prize on its own. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Your last chance to purchase a ticket before any drawing is at 9:59 p.m., or 9:57 p.m. if you're purchasing tickets online.

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket?

You can purchase a Powerball ticket for $2, and you can add a $1 Power Play for a chance to multiply all your winnings by up to 10x (unless you hit the jackpot). Players can also add a Double Play for an additional $1 to have a second chance at a $10 million jackpot.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The Mega Millions continued to rise after nobody matched all six numbers from the Tuesday night, May 21 drawing. The current Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $453 million, or a cash payout option of $211.3 million.

The winning numbers were 2, 5, 8, 28 and 69, with a Megaball number of 14. The Megaplier was x2.

While no one hit the jackpot, several players won big on Tuesday, May 21, with players from California and Louisiana winning prizes of $1 million and $2 million, respectively.

May 22 NC Education Lottery results

The May 22 Cash 5 winning numbers were 12, 22, 26, 28 and 42. One lucky player guessed all five to win the jackpot of $120,000, which is now reset to $100,000.

The May 22 Lucky for Life winning numbers were 5, 8, 15, 17 and 37, with a Lucky Ball number of 4. Nobody matched all five to win $1,000 a day for life (with Lucky Ball) or $25,000 a year for life.

Pick 4

Daytime: 7, 9, 9 and 9, with a Fireball number of 7.

Evening: 7, 0, 6 and 5, with a Fireball number of 2. See the Pick 4 webpage for details.

Pick 3

Daytime: 4, 8 and 9, with a Fireball number of 1.

Evening: 4, 4 and 2, with a Fireball number of 3. See the Pick 3 webpage for details.

