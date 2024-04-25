POWER OUTAGE: Over 1900 customers in Columbus are without power

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There are over 1900 customers in Columbus without power on Wednesday night.

Based on Georgia Power’s outage map at least 1,963 customers are affected by the power outage near the Fortson Road and Williams Road area.

Georgia Power estimates power will be restored by 11:30 p.m. WRBL will share additional updates regarding the power outage when more details become available.

