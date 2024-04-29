POTUS to visit North Carolina this week

President Joe Biden is planning to visit North Carolina this week.

Biden has announced a visit to Wilmington to talk about his Investing in America agenda.

President Joe Biden is visiting Wilmington on Thursday to discuss infrastructure — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 29, 2024

The plan addresses the nation’s infrastructure and aims to create jobs in Wilmington and across the country.

No further details have been made available about the visit but we expect to learn more in the coming days.

