Potential uses for ARPA funds discussed by Bemidji City Council

Apr. 23—BEMIDJI — With the need for Bemidji's remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to be allocated by the end of 2024, the

city council

began discussion on different projects and purchases the money could be used for during its work session on Monday.

Of the original $1.7 million provided to the city through ARPA, $1.2 million remains. Each city department put together an extensive list of requests and possible spending opportunities to present to the council, which proceeded to discuss its preferences.

"There are many competing interests and many worthwhile projects with this, and we know there's a lot of need," said Mayor Jorge Prince, "If we can agree on what the major things are, I think that'd be a great place to start."

The requests from the

Parks and Recreation Department

included a renovation of the restrooms at Cameron Park for $149,500, a door access system for restrooms in several parks for $50,000, and a replacement for Nymore playground for $130,000.

The Bemidji Police Department requested funds to purchase ballistic shields and non-lethal munitions launchers to help law enforcement response in case of an active shooting event and reduce the need for increased force used by officers. The cost for both was estimated at $42,000.

Also requested by the police department were funds for an unmarked vehicle, with the goal of addressing distracted driving. Most of the cost will be covered by a grant, but $16,000 of the ARPA funds could be used for the city's match.

Bemidji's legal department requested an investment in software interfaces to reduce the amount of staff time dedicated to uploading and downloading digital evidence for $40,000.

The city's planning and zoning department suggested using the funds for several studies and plans, each with a range presented for their cost. Some started as low as $5,000, while others reached $125,000.

The Public Works Department requested replacing the light poles along the Mississippi Bridge and First Street East, which have been deteriorating, with some to the point of risk to the public, especially after the top of one light pole blew off during high winds on Nov. 6, 2022, landing on a vehicle. Two options were presented, depending on the replacement model selected, ranging from $195,000 to $249,000.

It also requested funds be used for upgrades to the public works buildings, including enclosing the Parks office, which is currently situated in a garage for $55,000; improving the water and sewer break room and the public works restroom and locker room, $45,000 and $120,000 respectively.

The public works building also requires a new fire alarm system and a replacement of its in-floor boiler, for $40,000 and $110,000.

The Bemidji Fire Department requested ARPA funds to create an office space for Deputy Chief Yavarow, who currently works in a cordoned-off section of the station's former training room for $80,000.

The city clerk asked for a portion of the funds to be used to re-codify the city code, $18,500, digitize historic city records, $38,633, purchase meeting management software, $9,365, institute closed captioning for the city's broadcasts on Channel 2, $3,700 per 500 hours, and purchase election equipment, $6,775.

The Sanford Center also requested ARPA funds to help repair the marquee on the corner of State Highway 197 and First Street East, for a cost of $185,150.

Since the remaining ARPA funds are not enough to cover all of the requests, council members shared their priorities.

Among the most frequently supported requests were those by the police department and the replacement of the light poles near the Mississippi Bridge. Councilors also mentioned the importance of return on investment regarding how ARPA funds are spent.

"One of the things we're always looking at is return on investment, for some of these items there's some additional payroll savings, additional time savings," Prince said. "For (the police department) it's obvious: we have shields and people live. That's tremendous ROI."

An additional idea was presented by both Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera and At-Large Councilor Audrey Thayer, who suggested that city commissions be given some funds to support their work.

Large, one-time purchases also saw support, like the Sanford Center's marquee, along with some of the park projects.

Once the priorities were listed, the items that saw little to no mention by the council were: a replacement for Nymore playground, the planning department studies, and public work's requests for improvements to break rooms, restrooms and locker rooms.

City Manager Richard Spiczka outlined the staff's intention to return to the council with a condensed list for further consideration.