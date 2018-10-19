Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Concept: It's an Electric Porsche Wagon

From Car and Driver

UPDATE 10/19/2018: Porsche has announced that it will put the Cross Turismo into production as a variant of the upcoming Taycan EV, creating 300 new jobs at Porsche's Zuffenhausen headquarters. This news comes just a day after we saw spy photos of the Taycan Sport Turismo model, which is a wagon sans the Cross Turismo's body cladding and lifted suspension.

The reports of the wagon’s death have been greatly exaggerated, and the Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept is the latest proof that the body style is alive and well. Following the path blazed by the raised ride height and plastic-clad wheel arches of its corporate cousin, the Audi A4 Allroad, the Mission E Cross Turismo is an all-electric, off-road-ready wagon that’s nonetheless claimed to be capable of blasting to 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds and to 124 mph in less than 12 seconds.

That’s right, Porsche is hinting that boxer engines won’t be the only characteristic its vehicles share with Subarus, and the Mission E Cross Turismo reveals the brand is, at the very least, considering an Outback-like variant of its upcoming Mission E sedan. Presumably, such a model will accompany a lower-riding, cladding-free, and non-knobby-tired Sport Turismo wagon version of the Mission E, as well.

Giving credence to the Cross Turismo’s rugged looks is an air suspension setup that can raise the wagon’s ride height by almost two inches, while a set of chunky 275/40R-20 tires wrap around blue five-spoke wheels. An electric motor at each axle provides the all-wheel-drive Cross Turismo with a combined 590 horsepower as well as torque-vectoring abilities.

Charging the Mission E Cross Turismo is accomplished via induction charging or by plugging into the charge port on the right-front fender. Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the Cross Turismo’s lithium-ion battery pack is capable of adding nearly 200 miles of range in 15 minutes, according to Porsche.

Despite its concept-car status, the Cross Turismo strikes us as decidedly production ready, with details like its LED headlights, exterior side mirrors, door handles, and even some body panels matching the units we’ve seen in spy photos of the Mission E sedan.

Likewise, the interior is a mix of concept-car kit and production-ready pieces. As in the new Cayenne and the current Panamera, the Cross Turismo employs touchscreen technology that is not just limited to the center console. The concept relies on a number of small touchscreens for controlling the windows, seat operation, and air vents, as well as a massive central touchscreen that stretches well into the front passenger’s side of the dashboard.